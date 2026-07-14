International Travel And Work Devices: What Employers Should Know About Border Searches

CBP electronic-device searches reached a record high in FY2025. The agency searched roughly 55,000 devices, about 17% more than in FY2024 and more than 30% above FY2023.

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CBP electronic-device searches reached a record high in FY2025. The agency searched roughly 55,000 devices, about 17% more than in FY2024 and more than 30% above FY2023.

The overall percentage remains very small, fewer than 0.01% of international travelers, but the trend is worth watching.

For employers, this is not only an immigration issue. It is also a data-security, employee-travel, and business-continuity issue.

A work phone or laptop may contain confidential company information, client documents, financial records, proprietary designs, employee data, or attorney-client communications.

The practical takeaway is simple:

International travel should include a basic device and data-preparation plan.

What can CBP search?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has broad authority to inspect electronic devices at U.S. ports of entry.

This may include:

phones

laptops and tablets

smartwatches

flash drives and SIM cards

cameras and other electronic storage devices

Searches can occur at airports, land crossings, seaports, and overseas preclearance locations.

CBP’s authority applies to travelers entering the United States, including U.S. citizens, permanent residents, visa holders, students, and visitors.

What kind of search may occur?

CBP may conduct different types of searches.

A basic search generally involves a manual review of the device.

An advanced search may involve external equipment to review, copy, or analyze information, with additional approval and justification.

The practical point for employers is this:

A device carried across the border may be inspected, and locally stored information may be exposed.

CBP’s policy generally limits device searches to information stored on the device or accessible through the device. Officers are instructed not to intentionally access information stored only remotely. But downloaded, cached, or automatically accessible information may still be visible.

Does this apply only to foreign nationals?

No. U.S. citizens, permanent residents, visa holders, students, and visitors can all be subject to device searches.

But the consequences can be different.

A U.S. citizen cannot be denied entry to the United States. A foreign national’s refusal or inability to provide access may create immigration complications, including questions about admissibility or the purpose of travel.

CBP does not publish data showing that work-visa holders or F-1 students are searched more often. Still, employers should pay attention because an inspection may affect both the employee’s data and their ability to return to work on time.

Why should employers care?

Many employees travel internationally with company-issued devices or access to sensitive business systems.

A device search may expose:

confidential client or company information

proprietary designs, research, or technology

employee or financial records

privileged communications

export-controlled or regulated information

personal information unrelated to the business trip

The goal is not to assume a search will happen.

The goal is to avoid carrying more sensitive information than necessary.

What should employers do?

1. Create a simple travel-device protocol

Employees who travel internationally should know:

which device to take

what information should not be stored locally

whom to contact if a device is searched or detained

what to do before using the device again after it is returned

This does not need to be complicated. It just needs to be clear.

2. Minimize unnecessary data before travel

Before international travel, consider whether the employee should:

remove unnecessary sensitive files

use a dedicated travel device

sign out of sensitive applications

disable automatic logins

back up the device

use strong passwords and full-device encryption

The less unnecessary data carried across the border, the lower the risk.

3. Prepare foreign national employees for reentry

Foreign national employees should also be prepared for the immigration side of travel.

They should:

carry the correct immigration documents

be ready to explain the purpose of the trip

answer questions truthfully

avoid arguing with or interfering with an inspection

seek legal guidance before travel if they have immigration concerns or will carry unusually sensitive information

Practical takeaway

Electronic-device searches remain uncommon, but they are increasing.

Employers do not need to overreact. But HR, legal, IT, and business leaders should have a simple process for international travelers who carry company devices or access sensitive information.

A little preparation can help protect the traveler, the company, and the information they carry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.