Managing The F-1 To H-1B Transition: October 1 Is A Checkpoint, Not The Finish Line. (Video)

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For employers and F-1 employees moving to cap-subject H-1B status, October 1 no longer tells the whole story.

An H-1B may already be approved, still pending, or require additional action, and each scenario affects work authorization and HR differently.

That makes September the time to identify where each case stands and what, if anything, needs to happen next.

Cap-Gap Can Extend Beyond October 1

One important change is the expanded H-1B cap-gap period.

For eligible F-1 students with a timely filed cap-subject H-1B change-of-status petition, cap-gap can generally continue until April 1 of the applicable fiscal year or until USCIS decides the H-1B petition, whichever comes first.

So, an H-1B petition still pending on October 1 does not automatically mean the employee must stop working.

The key is whether the employee qualifies for continued work authorization. If the petition was filed while the employee was in authorized OPT or STEM OPT employment, work authorization may continue during cap-gap.

If filed during the F-1 grace period after employment authorization expired, the employee may remain in F-1 status but cannot continue working.

When H-1B Status Starts

Once the H-1B change of status takes effect, HR should coordinate:

Form I-9: Update work authorization documentation as appropriate.

Payroll + FICA: Confirm the H-1B wage and begin applicable Social Security and Medicare withholding.

H-1B compliance: Confirm the title and work location remain consistent with the filing and maintain the Public Access File.

The practical point: October 1 alone should not trigger these changes. The employee’s actual status and H-1B effective date should.

Travel Needs Its Own Review

International travel during the F-1 to H-1B transition can affect the case.

If an employee leaves the United States while an H-1B change-of-status request is pending, USCIS generally considers the change-of-status portion abandoned. After H-1B status takes effect, international travel typically requires appropriate H-1B documentation and a valid H-1B visa for return.

The practical rule: review international travel before the employee leaves the United States.

Two Employees, Two Different October 1 Outcomes

Consider two employees whose H-1B petitions were filed this spring.

Employee A: The H-1B change of status was approved using premium processing and its effective October 1. HR completes the transition, including Form I-9, payroll/FICA, H-1B compliance, and travel planning.

Employee B: The H-1B petition remains pending on October 1. HR should confirm whether cap-gap work authorization continues rather than automatically treating the employee as an H-1B worker or stopping employment.

Same October 1 date. Very different HR actions.

What Employers Should Do

Before October 1, confirm:

Status: Approved or pending, and when does H-1B status begin?

Form I-9 + Payroll: What needs to change, and when?

Compliance + Travel: Are the work location, Public Access File, and planned travel covered?

Our September Resource of the Month, F-1 to H-1B Transition: A Practical Checklist for HR & Legal, provides a simple four-part checklist HR can save and share.

This month’s Q&A addressed another common question: Our employee’s H-1B is still pending on October 1. Can they keep working? See our Answer Here

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Employer Takeaway

October 1 is a checkpoint, not the finish line.

Confirm the employee’s actual status and effective date, then coordinate the HR changes that follow.