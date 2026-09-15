Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: A New Trend: Biometrics Appointments For Foreign Nationals On H-2B Visa Petitions (Video)

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has begun issuing Requests for Evidence on H-2B visa petitions to examine past criminal matters involving foreign national workers, even for minor or old offenses. This emerging trend is leading to additional scrutiny, delays, and biometrics appointments that employers must be prepared to navigate.

Pabian Law is a national hospitality immigration law firm. As a leader in H-2B seasonal visa petitions, Pabian Law expertly navigates the complexities of seasonal staffing for hospitality clients. Additionally, Pabian Law also assists with year-round and permanent immigration strategies, allowing hospitality clients to secure and retain invaluable international talent.

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Pabian Law Clients and Friends,

I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers A new trend: Biometrics Appointments for Foreign Nationals on H-2B Visa Petitions (linked).

A new trend is emerging in the H-2B visa process—and employers need to be prepared. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has increasingly issued Requests for Evidence (RFEs) on certain H-2B visa petitions to examine past criminal matters involving foreign national workers. In some cases, these issues may have occurred many years ago or may have involved relatively minor offenses, but they can still lead to additional scrutiny, delays, and even biometrics appointments as USCIS reviews the petition. In this video, Attorney Keith Pabian of Pabian Law breaks down this developing trend, explains what these RFEs and biometrics appointments can mean for H-2B employers and their workers, and discusses steps employers can take to identify potential issues in advance and reduce the risk of unexpected complications. As the federal government places greater scrutiny on the backgrounds of foreign national workers, employers can no longer assume that an old or seemingly minor criminal matter will not impact an H-2B visa petition.

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We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

Thanks, everyone, and have a great weekend!

Best regards,

Keith and the Pabian Law Team

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