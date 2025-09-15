Trump Tariff Tracker -- September 11

On September 9, the Supreme Court decided to hear two of the cases challenging the legality of tariffs imposed under IEEPA, on an expedited basis. Briefing will conclude by October 30 and the consolidated cases will be heard by the court the first week of November. The Supreme Court consolidated two cases on the tariff issue. One case was before the court on the merits following the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit's ruling that the reciprocal tariffs and fentanyl-related tariffs were beyond the President's authority under IEEPA. The second case was pending before the Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, and exclusively dealt with whether IEEPA categorically allows for tariffs.

President Trump signed an Executive Order on September 5 that modified the scope of the reciprocal tariffs. The order made two key changes to the list of products subject to the tariffs. First, it added certain items to the exempted list (Annex II), meaning they are no longer subject to the reciprocal tariffs. These products include critical minerals, precious metals (like gold), and some pharmaceutical goods. Second, it removed other products from the exempted list, placing them under the tariff regime. Additionally, the order established a new "Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners" list (Annex III). This list identifies products for which the U.S. may be willing to reduce or completely eliminate tariffs to zero percent for trading partners who conclude a final trade and security agreement with the United States.

Looking for unity in penalizing those countries that deal with Russia, President Trump reportedly asked the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India for purchasing Russian oil. The EU is unlikely to agree to the President's request.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of September 11, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

