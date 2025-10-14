Trump Tariff Tracker – October 10

On Monday, President Trump announced in a Truth Social post that "[b]eginning November 1st, 2025, all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the United States from other countries will be tariffed at the rate of 25%." This announcement expands the coverage of the tariffs that the President previously stated would only apply to heavy trucks; and it delays implementation of those tariffs by a month. A proclamation formally imposing these tariffs has not been released by the White House.

While we await the Supreme Court's review of the combined challenges to the legality of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, seven Senators have introduced legislation to end the national emergency that President Trump declared on April 2, 2025, in Executive Order 14257, which imposed the reciprocal tariffs. This legislation, S.J. Res. 88, would terminate the national emergency and thus the reciprocal tariffs initiated in EO 14257, based on Congress's authority under section 202 of the National Emergencies Act. Because this is considered a privileged bill, this resolution must receive a vote on the Senate floor.

Even with the federal government shutdown, deadlines still loom for interested persons to participate in ongoing trade investigations and reviews. The deadline is October 17, 2025, for interested persons to submit comments on the Section 232 investigations into imports of personal protective and medical equipment, and robotics and industrial machinery. The period for submitting written comments on the USMCA to the USTR or requesting to participate in the USTR's public hearing on the USMCA remains open until November 3, 2025.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 10, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.