Trump Tariff Tracker – December 26

The U.S. Trade Representative ("USTR") concluded its investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which was launched during the Biden Administration, regarding China's targeting of the semiconductor industry for dominance, but refrained from imposing immediate tariffs on China

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

Article Insights

Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

in United States

with readers working within the Retail & Leisure and Construction & Engineering industries Baker Botts LLP are most popular: within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)

The U.S. Trade Representative ("USTR") concluded its investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, which was launched during the Biden Administration, regarding China's targeting of the semiconductor industry for dominance, but refrained from imposing immediate tariffs on China. Effective December 23, 2025, the USTR determined that China's acts, policies, and practices regarding semiconductors are actionable under Section 301.However, the notice from the USTR says that the appropriate responsive action is to wait to impose tariffs in 18 months on June 23, 2027, at a rate to be announced not fewer than 30 days prior to that date. Beijing responded by saying in a statement that it "firmly opposes" this measure taken by the United States.

U.S. trading partners continue to pursue trade agreements with the Trump Administration as a way to minimize the tariff impact on their economies. India's Ministry of External Affairs announced that it is increasing its negotiations with the U.S. to resolve differences related to tariffs, market access and regulatory concerns under the India–U.S. bilateral trade agreement that was announced in principle earlier this year. Both India and the U.S. have touted the trade agreement as an important step towards increasing bilateral trade and investment, especially in the manufacturing, technology and services sectors.

Indonesia announced that it has concluded material negotiations with the U.S. and is set to sign a trade agreement with the U.S. in January. Under the announced deal, import duties on Indonesian goods entering the U.S. will be set at 19 percent. This is a decrease from the earlier reciprocal tariff rate of 32 percent, but was short of the Indonesian government's request for zero tariffs.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration announced that it will be implementing a process by which interested parties can propose automotive parts to be subject to the Section 232 tariffs. This process will provide for recurring two-week windows in January, April, July, and October, in which parties can make submissions to the Commerce Department requesting additional automotive parts to be added to the list of items subject to the Section 232 tariffs. The first two-week window will begin January 1, 2026, and will last until January 14. 2026.Additional information on this process and the opportunity for public comment can be found in the Department's Federal Register notice by clicking here.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of December 26, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.