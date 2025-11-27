Trump Tariff Tracker – November 23

The reciprocal, country based tariffs, which the Trump Administration imposed as a blunt tool of trade policy, are becoming more nuanced in their application as the U.S. looks to add additional products to the list of imports excluded from the tariffs.

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, President Trump signed an Executive Order removing tariffs on a number of food products produced in Brazil. In the Executive Order, President Trump cited recent discussions with Brazil's president and ongoing negotiations to address the concerns that led to the tariffs identified in Executive Order 14323, along with recommendations from government officials, as the motivation for removing tariffs from a range of Brazilian imports. These products that now will be free from the 40% tariffs that have been imposed on Brazil include beef, coffee and other agricultural goods.

This coming week the EU will be reengaging in discussions with the U.S. in order to reduce tariffs on a broad collection of goods important to European producers, ranging from whiskey to medical equipment. European Commission officials will be meeting with Secretary of Commerce Lutnick and Trade Representative Greer on Monday and are expected to present them with a list of goods to be exempted from the reciprocal tariffs. This list is reported to include pasta, cheese, wines and spirits, olive oil, diamonds, tools, metal pipes, ship engine parts, industrial equipment, fabrics, shoes, hats, sunglasses, ceramics and industrial robots.

The U.S. Trade Representative's Section 301 investigation into Nicaragua generated over 2,000 comments from the public on the proposed actions against Nicaragua; many from business groups objecting to the imposition of tariffs and/or the reduction of benefits under CAFTA-DR. The period for filing comments closed on November 19, 2025. It is unclear what changes if any will be made to the proposed actions based on the submitted comments.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of November 23, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.