Trump Tariff Tracker – December 1

The U.S. government has announced that the tariff rate on imports from South Korea will drop to 15%, retroactive to November 1.

Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.

Article Insights

Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

with readers working within the Healthcare and Retail & Leisure industries Baker Botts LLP are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

The U.S. government has announced that the tariff rate on imports from South Korea will drop to 15%, retroactive to November 1.Commerce Secretary Lutnick announced in a statement posted today that the tariffs on a range of goods from South Korea, including on automobiles and airplane parts, will be capped at 15% effective as of November 1, because South Korea has introduced legislation to implement the strategic U.S. investment commitments made in the U.S.-South Korea trade deal. The U.S. will also "'un-stack' Korea's reciprocal rate to match Japan and the EU," according to Lutnick's statement.

On December 1, the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the Department of Commerce, and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a joint statement announcing that the U.S. will exempt pharmaceutical goods from the United Kingdom from Section 232 tariffs. This will include U.K.-based pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients and medical technology. The statement also indicates that the U.S. will not target U.K. pricing practices in any future Section 301 investigation during the duration of President Trump's term in office. These actions are being taken in exchange for an agreement on pharmaceutical pricing between the U.S. and U.K., whereby the U.K. will reverse declining National Health Service expenditures on medicines, and up the net price it pays for new medicines by 25%.

As the future of the IEEPA-based tariffs remains uncertain, the Commerce Department has indicated that it is expecting an increase in actions taken pursuant to Section 232 investigations. In a Federal Register notice required under the Paperwork Reduction Act, the Bureau of Industry and Security revised its estimate for annual responses to Section 232 inclusions processes to 3,000 filings, taking an estimated 48,000 hours for producers and industry groups seeking to add new products to Section 232 tariffs. This increase in filings reflects the expansion of adding products to Section 232 measures after the investigations have been completed and tariffs imposed. The notice also indicates that the May 2025 Interim Final Rule establishing the inclusions process for steel and aluminum will be expanded to encompass future investigations and tariff programs.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of December 1, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.