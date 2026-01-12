Withdrawing The United States From International Organizations, Conventions, And Treaties That Are Contrary To The Interests Of The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

Directs the immediate withdrawal of the U.S. from a broad set of international organizations and United Nations (UN) entities deemed contrary to U.S. interests following a comprehensive State Department review mandated by Executive Order 14199. Instructs agencies to cease participation, funding, and support for the listed organizations as soon as legally permissible, with the Secretary of State retaining authority to issue further implementation guidance and continue additional reviews.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.