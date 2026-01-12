ARTICLE
12 January 2026

Withdrawing The United States From International Organizations, Conventions, And Treaties That Are Contrary To The Interests Of The United States (Trump EO Tracker)

AG
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP

Contributor

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP logo
Akin is a law firm focused on providing extraordinary client service, a rewarding environment for our diverse workforce and exceptional legal representation irrespective of ability to pay. The deep transactional, litigation, regulatory and policy experience we bring to client engagements helps us craft innovative, effective solutions and strategies.
Explore Firm Details
Directs the immediate withdrawal of the U.S. from a broad set of international organizations and United Nations (UN) entities deemed contrary to U.S. interests following a comprehensive State Department review mandated...
United States International Law
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

Directs the immediate withdrawal of the U.S. from a broad set of international organizations and United Nations (UN) entities deemed contrary to U.S. interests following a comprehensive State Department review mandated by Executive Order 14199. Instructs agencies to cease participation, funding, and support for the listed organizations as soon as legally permissible, with the Secretary of State retaining authority to issue further implementation guidance and continue additional reviews.

Additional Documentation

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More