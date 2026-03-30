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30 March 2026

Supreme Court IEEPA Plaintiff Rick Woldenberg On Tariffs, Refunds And The IEEPA Ruling (Podcast)

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In this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, Dane Pederswn and Omar Nashashibi, are joined by Learning Resources CEO Rick Woldenberg following the Supreme Court's decision...
United States International Law
Caitlin Sickles and Paul Nathanson
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In this episode of The Lobby Shop, hosts Caitlin Sickles, Paul Nathanson, Dane Pederswn and Omar Nashashibi, are joined by Learning Resources CEO Rick Woldenberg following the Supreme Court's decision in Learning Resources v. United States, striking down tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Woldenberg discusses why he stepped forward as the lead plaintiff, the stakes behind the case and what the ruling means for companies seeking tariff refunds. The conversation also explores how the administration may recalibrate its trade strategy—and what comes next for businesses navigating an uncertain tariff environment. This is a joint episode with the Talking with One Voice podcast.

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Photo of Caitlin Sickles
Caitlin Sickles
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Paul Nathanson
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