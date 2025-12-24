Trump Tariff Tracker – December 18

On December 16 and 17, in accordance with the United States-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) Implementation Act, U.S. Trade Representative Greer provided his report to the House Ways and Means Committee and Senate Finance Committee on the operation of the USMCA in advance of the July 1, 2026 joint review. He noted that while U.S. exports to Canada/Mexico have been up 56 percent since 2020, the Administration has a number of concerns with the agreement, including a persistent trade deficit, gaps in labor enforcement, Mexico's energy renationalization, Canada's digital trade restrictions, and a surge in non-market economy investments. This follows earlier statements USTR Greer had made in the press that depending on how the discussions proceed with Mexico and Canada, President Trump could decide next year to withdraw from the USMCA. USTR Greer also raised the possibility of the U.S. negotiating separately with Canada and Mexico and dividing the agreement into two parts.

On December 12, the USTR published a notice in the Federal Register that it was taking responsive action to address its earlier determination that Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce, taking into account over 2,000 public comments and consulting with government agency experts and USTR cleared advisors. This action will involve the imposition of a tariff, effective January 1, 2026, that is phased-in over two years on all imported Nicaraguan goods not originating under the Dominican Republic-Central America-United States Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR). The tariff will be set at zero percent on January 1, 2026, and will increase to 10 percent on January 1, 2027, and to 15 percent on January 1, 2028. Any tariff would stack with others such as the existing 18 percent Reciprocal Tariff.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that it has collected more than $200 billion in tariffs between January 20 and December 15, 2025, as the result of more than 40 Executive Orders put in place by the Trump Administration. CBP noted in its announcement that it has been active during this period in uncovering tariff evasion schemes, including undervaluation, misclassification, transshipment, antidumping and countervailing duty violations, illegitimate shell companies, and "double dipping" by claiming more than one tariff exemption to avoid paying revenue owed to the government.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of December 18, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

