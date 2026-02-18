3 Year Sentence For Attempted Ammunition Export To Russia

Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
- within Law Department Performance and Accounting and Audit topic(s)
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that the Estonian-Russian national prosecuted for attempting to export 10,000 rounds of ammunition to Russia hidden in a truck cab has been convicted.
He has been sentenced to 3 years in jail.
The verdict remains subject to appeal.
