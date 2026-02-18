ARTICLE
18 February 2026

3 Year Sentence For Attempted Ammunition Export To Russia

DM
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that the Estonian-Russian national prosecuted...
Further to our earlier post, it is being reported that the Estonian-Russian national prosecuted for attempting to export 10,000 rounds of ammunition to Russia hidden in a truck cab has been convicted.

He has been sentenced to 3 years in jail.

The verdict remains subject to appeal.

