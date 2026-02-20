Trump Tariff Tracker – February 13, 2026

President Trump signed an Executive Order on February 6, 2026, authorizing an additional ad valorem tariff on goods imported into the United States that are products of any country that has been found to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran. Under the Executive Order the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State, will determine whether a country directly or indirectly purchases, imports, or otherwise acquires any goods or services from Iran. Upon the Secretary of Commerce making an affirmative finding, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and the USTR, shall determine whether and to what extent an additional ad valorem tariff should be imposed on goods that are products of the offending country. This information will be provided to President Trump, who will then determine whether and to what extent to impose an additional ad valorem tariff on products of the country in question.

Countries are continuing to sign trade deals with the U.S. in order to lessen their IEEPA-based reciprocal tariffs and receive exclusion from certain Section 232-based tariffs.

Bangladesh has signed a trade deal with the U.S. that will reduce the tariff on Bangladeshi goods to 19 percent, as well as providing for an annual quota of textiles and garments that will enter duty-free. According to the joint statement released on February 9, this U.S. tariff relief has been given in exchange for concessions by Bangladesh on market access for U.S. goods in a range of areas including vehicles, drugs and electronic transmissions.

India continues to benefit from its Interim Agreement on trade with the U.S., as more details are released. As part of the frame work for the Interim Agreement described in a joint statement released by the India and U.S. government, the U.S. will lift Section 232 tariffs on certain Indian aircraft and aircraft parts, steel, aluminum and copper derivatives. It was also noted that the two countries will continue working toward a wider-ranging trade agreement. Additionally, President Trump issued an Executive Order removing the additional ad valorem tariff of 25 percent on imports of products of India that had been imposed in response to India's purchases of oil from Russia.

On February 5, 2026, Argentina and the U.S. signed a trade agreement that will reduce or eliminate tariffs on Argentinian dairy products as well as products not heavily grown in the U.S., such as coffee, cocoa, and bananas, while placing a 10 percent reciprocal tariff on various other Argentinian goods. This is in exchange for Argentina eliminating its tariffs on U.S exports of certain medicines, chemicals, machinery, information technologies products, medical devices, motor vehicles, and a wide range of agricultural products. Argentina has also agreed to align measures with the U.S. on economic security and export controls.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20, 2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 13, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

