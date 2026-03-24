U.S. Launches Call For Proposals For American AI Exports Program

The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced the implementation of the American AI Exports Program, initiating a Call for Proposals from U.S. industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages.

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The Bottom Line: The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced the implementation of the American AI Exports Program, initiating a Call for Proposals from U.S. industry-led consortia to export full-stack AI technology packages. The 90-day submission window opens on April 1, 2026. Approved consortia will gain significant advantages, including expedited export license reviews and prioritized access to federal credit.

Background and Strategic Context

Driven by President Trump's July 2025 AI Action Plan, the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration is rolling out a promotional program to secure America's global leadership in artificial intelligence.

Following a public comment request published last October, the newly announced Call for Proposals targets “full-stack AI technology packages,” including AI-optimized computer hardware, data center storage, models, cybersecurity measures, and industry-specific applications.

Consortia Categories

Beginning April 1, 2026, industry-led consortia will have 90 days to submit their proposals. The program is accepting applications for two distinct types of consortia:

Pre-set Consortia : These groups must demonstrate capabilities across all layers of the AI technology stack. They will maintain global offerings ready for deployment on an ongoing basis and will effectively serve as the U.S. Government's standard offerings to international allies and partners.

: These groups must demonstrate capabilities across all layers of the AI technology stack. They will maintain global offerings ready for deployment on an ongoing basis and will effectively serve as the U.S. Government's standard offerings to international allies and partners. On-demand Consortia: These are “custom-made” groups formed by the industry in response to specific, program-identified opportunities. Unlike pre-set consortia, they only need to cover the specific stack layers required for a particular deal.

Selection Process and Interagency Approval

Both types of consortia will be evaluated and designated through a single, unified selection process. Proposals for inclusion in the Program will be selected by the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State, the Secretary of War, the Secretary of Energy, and the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Once approved, trusted foreign buyers of U.S. technology will gain access to these full-stack AI technologies.

Key Benefits for Approved Consortia

Consortia selected for the American AI Exports Program will receive robust support from across the U.S. Government to facilitate international sales, including:

Priority processing for export control license reviews;

Prioritized access to U.S. federal credit programs;

Government-to-government engagement via direct advocacy; and

Dedicated interagency coordination.

Full program information and detailed instructions for the proposal process will be published in a forthcoming Federal Register notice.

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