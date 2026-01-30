Trump Tariff Tracker – January 28, 2026

Tariffs and trade measures continue to dominate the United States' foreign policy agenda one year into the second Trump Administration.

Less than a week after President Trump threatened increased tariffs on eight European allies that were seen as working against his goal of obtaining Greenland, he walked back this tariff threat. On Wednesday, January 21, President Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had a very productive discussion with the Secretary General of NATO regarding the future of Greenland, and that "[b]ased upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st." European governments continue to be concerned with the tone and perceived erratic nature of the Trump Administration and have expressed caution in future dealings with the United States.

On Monday this week, President Trump surprised South Korean government officials with a post on Truth Social that the U.S. would impose tariffs up to 25% on imports of autos and other goods from South Korea because South Korea had not lived up to its part in the trade deal agreed to last year. But on Tuesday, President Trump said that the U.S. and South Korea would work out a solution to his concerns, relieving some anxieties in Seoul over higher tariffs. As part of the trade deal that resulted in the U.S. cutting its tariff rate on South Korean goods to 15%, South Korea pledged to invest $350 billion in the United States, allow more U.S. automobiles into South Korea, and eliminate some non-tariff barriers. However, South Korea's parliament has not moved the bill for the investment, and actions have not been taken to meet commitments on agriculture, industry and digital services, according to the USTR. South Korea's parliament is expected to hold ⁠a plenary session in February to vote on these measures.

President Trump on Saturday warned Canada that the U.S. would impose a 100% tariff on Canadian goods imported into the U.S. if Canada strikes a trade deal with China. In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, "[i]f Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A." In response to the posting, Canadian Prime Minister Carney said that some of President Trump's threats should be viewed as posturing ahead of negotiations to renew the USMCA later this year. Prime Minister Carney has also noted that Canada has no interest in negotiating a comprehensive trade deal with China.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of January 28, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

