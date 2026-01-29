ARTICLE
29 January 2026

OLAF – Investigation Relating To The Sanctioned Export Of 766 Transport Vehicles

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
The European anti-fraud agency OLAF has issued a press release on an investigation it has coordinated into the export of 766 transport vehicles to Russia despite the exporters claiming they were destined for one of Türkiye, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Moldova.
United States International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Duane Morris LLP are most popular:
  • within Law Department Performance, Accounting and Audit and Law Practice Management topic(s)

The European anti-fraud agencyOLAF has issued a press releaseon an investigation it has coordinated into the export of 766 transport vehicles to Russia despite the exporters claiming they were destined for one of Türkiye, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Moldova.

The investigation first arose after a report by the Polish authorities, with OLAF then tracking each individual vehicle to determine that it had been exported to Russia.

The press release notes that "OLAF's findings led to criminal investigations in three different Member States", but no further information is given on which member states or the current progress of those investigations.

The press release also thanks the various countries which were labelled as the destination for the trucks in providing assistance in confirming that the vehicles never arrived.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More