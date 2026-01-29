OLAF – Investigation Relating To The Sanctioned Export Of 766 Transport Vehicles

The European anti-fraud agencyOLAF has issued a press releaseon an investigation it has coordinated into the export of 766 transport vehicles to Russia despite the exporters claiming they were destined for one of Türkiye, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Moldova.

The investigation first arose after a report by the Polish authorities, with OLAF then tracking each individual vehicle to determine that it had been exported to Russia.

The press release notes that "OLAF's findings led to criminal investigations in three different Member States", but no further information is given on which member states or the current progress of those investigations.

The press release also thanks the various countries which were labelled as the destination for the trucks in providing assistance in confirming that the vehicles never arrived.

