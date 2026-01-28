Torres Trade Trump Table - January 15, 2026

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary 1/15/26 Federal Register Revision to License Review Policy for Advanced Computing Commodities Export Controls BIS published a final rule revising its license review policy for exports of certain semiconductors to China and Macau— changing it from a presumption of denial to a case-by-case review. The semiconductors covered by the rule are the Nvidia H200 and its equivalents, as well as less advanced chips—provided that (1) the semiconductors are commercially available in the United States at the time of publication of the rule and (2) the exporter certifies that: there is sufficient supply of this product in the United States; production of this product for exports to China will not divert global foundry capacity for similar or more advanced products for end users in the United States; the recipient has demonstrated sufficient security procedures; and the item undergoes independent, third-party testing in the United States to verify its performance specifications. 1/14/26 White House Adjusting Imports of Semiconductors, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, And Their Derivative Products into the United States Tariffs President Trump issued a Presidential Proclamation imposing a 25% tariff on imports of certain advanced computing chips and derivative products described in the Annex to the Proclamation. The new tariffs are set to take effect on January 15, 2026 and will exclude products imported for certain uses in U.S. data centers and domestic manufacturing of semiconductor derivatives. The imposition of the 25% tariff follows the Department of Commerce's investigation into the national security impacts of semiconductors imports pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. For more information visit the White House Fact Sheet here. 1/7/26 White House Prioritizing the Warfighter in Defense Contracting National Security President Trump issued an executive order directing the U.S. government to ensure defense contractors put military needs—like on-time delivery, production capacity, and quality—above shareholder returns. It empowers the Secretary of War to identify underperforming contractors, bar them from stock buybacks or dividends, require remediation plans, and include future contract provisions tying executive pay and incentives to performance metrics rather than short-term financial gains. For more information visit the White House Fact Sheet here. 1/2/26 White House Regarding the Acquisition of Certain Assets of Emcore Corporation by Hiefo Corporation Foreign Investment President Trump issued an executive order prohibiting the acquisition of assets in Emcore Corporation, a digital chip manufacturer based in New Jersey, by HieFo Corporation, a Delaware corporation. Although HieFo is a U.S. company, the Order highlights that it is controlled by a citizen of China which results in the acquisition transaction coming under CFIUS jurisdiction. The Order instructs HieFo to divest its interests in the Emcore assets within 180 days.



The Order emphasizes that the divestment is necessary to protect the national security interests of the U.S. and instructs HieFo and its Affiliates to destroy or transfer all intellectual property related to Emcore that they may have in their control as part of the divestment action.

