Trump Tariff Tracker – January 19

While we await the Supreme Court's decision in the IEEPA tariff cases, the Trump Administration continues to charge forward with new tariffs to address issues of national security and foreign policy.

President Trump has threatened that the U.S. will impose tariffs on eight European allies that are seen as working against his goal of obtaining Greenland for the U.S. In a Truth Social post on Saturday, January 17, President Trump announced that effective February 1, 2026, duties of 10 percent will be imposed on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland. The tariff will be increase to 25 percent on June 1, 2026.According to President Trump, these tariffs will remain in effect "until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland." No formal legal action has been taken to implement these announced tariffs.

On January 14, President Trump issued a proclamation imposing tariffs on imports of certain semiconductors pursuant to the Commerce Department's Section 232 investigation.Based on the Commerce Department's finding that semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and their derivative products are being imported into the U.S. in such quantities as to threaten to impair the national security of the U.S., President Trump has imposed a 25 percent ad valorem duty on imports of certain advanced computing chips and certain derivative products described in the Annex to the proclamation. These covered products include logic integrated circuits, or articles that contain a logic integrated circuit, which meet the technical parameters around total processing performance and DRAM bandwidth detailed in the Annex. Exceptions to these duties are made for covered products used in data centers or by start-ups in the U.S., for repairs or replacements, for research and development in the U.S. involving these chips, and for use in civil industrial or public sector applications in the U.S. Products covered by this proclamation will not be subject to other Section 232 tariffs or the IEEPA reciprocal tariffs.

Also on January 14, President Trump issued a proclamation to address national security concerns with imports of processed critical minerals and their derivative products ("PCMDPs") as identified in the Commerce Department's Section 232 investigation of PCMDPs. Unlike other recent proclamations relating to Section 232 investigations, President Trump did not impose immediate tariffs on imports. Rather, pursuant to Section 232, he directed the USTR and other officials to enter into negotiations with trading partners to adjust the imports of PCMDPs. The President reserved the right to impose tariffs at a later date if the negotiations are not successful in addressing the national security impact of imports of PCMDPs.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of January 19, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

