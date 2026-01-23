Commerce Department Issues Preliminary Affirmative Antidumping Duty Determination On Fiberglass Door Panels From China

Washington, DC – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced its preliminary finding that Chinese producers sell fiberglass door panels in the United States at less than fair value. Commerce issued affirmative preliminary dumping rates ranging from 38.78% to 147.85%. These are in addition to the substantial CVD preliminary rates found in August, ranging from 59.17% to 921.42%.

The preliminary determination included the following company-specific findings:

Fiberglass door panels produced by Jiangxi Fangda Tech Co., Ltd., a supplier to Steves and Sons, Inc., and Trimlite LLC, were found to be dumped at a rate of 99.49%.

Fiberglass door panels produced by Dalian Capstone Engineering Co., Ltd., which are sold by Trinity Glass, Inc., were found to be dumped at a rate of 38.78%.

Chinese companies that submitted separate rate applications, including Anhui Xinyu Fiberglass Door Co., Ltd., Wuxi Lutong Fiberglass Doors Co., Ltd., East Grace Corporation, and Wuxi Xinli New Material Co., Ltd., are subject to a dumping rate of 68.93%.

All other Chinese companies are subject to a China-wide dumping rate of 147.85%.

The American Fiberglass Door Coalition, representing the major American fiberglass door panel manufacturers and their employees, commends Commerce for its decision to impose these preliminary duties to remedy the Chinese industry's unfair trade practices.

"This decision by the Department of Commerce is another critical step for the domestic fiberglass door panel industry, along with the affirmative preliminary countervailing duty determination, in upholding the trade laws for American fiberglass door panel manufacturers," said Timothy C. Brightbill, co-lead counsel to the Coalition and co-chair of Wiley's International Trade Practice.

Importantly, Commerce also preliminarily ruled that the duties will cover Chinese fiberglass door skins that are later assembled into door panels in a third country. This will help stop evasion by Chinese manufacturers that is already occurring in the marketplace, Brightbill said.

As soon as Commerce's preliminary determination is published in the Federal Register, Commerce will instruct U.S. Customs and Border Protection to begin collecting preliminary duties (in the form of cash deposits) on entries of fiberglass door panels from China.

These determinations are preliminary, and antidumping duty rates may increase before the final determination. Commerce's final determination is currently expected in early March 2026.

Robert E. DeFrancesco, partner in Wiley's International Trade Practice and co-lead counsel to the Coalition, said: "We anticipate a final determination that is favorable to the domestic industry and its employees, and we appreciate all the hard work that Commerce has put into this case."

The duties above will be imposed following today's determination and are assessed on the importer of record of the covered merchandise. Duty evasion, absorption (foreign manufacturers or other parties covering the importers duties), and circumvention are illegal and closely monitored by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in conjunction with the Commerce Department. As confirmed by Brightbill in December 2025, counsel for the Coalition is working closely with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to share evidence of duty evasion, which is leading to heightened scrutiny of imports in certain product lines.

The Wiley team representing the Coalition also includes International Trade partner Derick G. Holt; of counsel Jeffrey O. Frank; and associates Kimberly A. Reynolds, Stephen A. Morrison, and Jacob Garten.

