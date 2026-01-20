ARTICLE
20 January 2026

Big Boss And The $1.8 Billion Lie (Podcast)

What happens when a Chinese metal magnate decides to become one of the world's most daring tariff dodgers?
United States International Law
What happens when a Chinese metal magnate decides to become one of the world's most daring tariff dodgers? Join Diana Shaw, Tatiana Sainati, and their special guest, trade-law powerhouse Greta Peisch, for this month's Wicked Coin episode where they dive into the staggering tale of "Big Boss" Liu Zhongtian – an aluminum industry tycoon whose audacious schemeto conceal aluminum imports helped him evade $1.8 billion in U.S. tariffs. From humble beginnings to the heights of China's rich list, Liu's story is one of ambition, deception, and a trail of ghost pallets that fooled authorities and investors alike. Greta and the team pull back the curtain on how Big Boss gamed the U.S. tariff system, why DOJ is cracking down on tariff evasion harder than ever, and what companies should be watching for as trade enforcement ramps up. Tune in for a wild ride through one of the world's most notorious corruption scandals that proves that, sometimes, the biggest scandals are hiding in plain sight.

Originally published by JDSUPRA.

Authors
