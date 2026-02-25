Trump Tariff Tracker – February 19, 2026

The terms of the U.S. trade deal with Taiwan that were first announced in January of this year have been formalized with the U.S. and Taiwan signing an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. Under the Agreement, the IEEPA reciprocal tariff rate for Taiwan will be reduced from 20 percent to 15 percent inclusive of the most favored nation rate. Additionally, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has indicated that the U.S. will provide preferential treatment to Taiwan with respect to Section 232 tariffs on semiconductors, as well as in other Section 232 investigations. In return for the U.S. tariff reductions, Taiwan will eliminate or reduce 99 percent of tariff barriers on U.S. goods, including automobiles and auto parts, chemicals, seafood, machinery, health products, electrical products, metals, and minerals. Taiwan has also committed to removing non-tariff barriers on U.S. agricultural products, as well as on medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

Adding to the number of countries who have entered into some level of trade agreement with the U.S., the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced that the U.S. and North Macedonia have entered into a framework for negotiating an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade. Under this framework, North Macedonia will eliminate import duties on all U.S. industrial and agricultural products exported to North Macedonia. The U.S. will reduce the tariff on North Macedonian products down to 15 percent from a previous rate of 3 percent.

It is being reported that the Trump Administration is planning on scaling back some of the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum products, including on derivative products, which were expanded over the last year. The Administration is reviewing the list of products affected by the Section 232 tariffs and plans to exempt some products, while halting the expansion of the coverage of the tariffs. In lieu of expanding the broad Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum, the Administration is considering launching new, targeted Section 232 investigations into specific products.

With the required negotiations on the USMCA scheduled for this summer, the three parties to the agreement are ramping up their posturing on the future of the USMCA. In a recent interview, White House trade counselor Peter Navarro said that the " USMCA has some significant flaws in it, and it's going to be reevaluated in July," although he did not say that the U.S. would terminate the agreement. Aware of the U.S.'s sentiments around the USMCA, officials from Mexico and Canada, meeting in Mexico City, have announced a joint action plan intended to deepen their economic integration. The plan, which will be presented later in 2026, will focus on joint initiatives related to minerals, investment in ports, infrastructure and supply chain security.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 19, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

