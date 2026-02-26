ARTICLE
26 February 2026

Trump Tariff Tracker – Supreme Court Update – February 20, 2026

Today, the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 ("IEEPA") as the basis for imposing tariffs.
United States International Law
Today, the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 ("IEEPA") as the basis for imposing tariffs. In a 6-3 split decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, consolidated with Trump v. V.O.S. Selections, the Supreme Court held that the language of IEEPA "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs." This affirms the judgement of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the V.O.S. Selections case, while vacating the judgement of the District Court for the District of Columbia in the Learning Resources case.

As noted by Justice Kavanaugh in his dissent, "[t]he Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the Government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers."

While not mentioned in the Court's opinion, this ruling striking down the use of IEEPA as the legal basis for the President to impose tariffs will also presumably apply not just to the IEEPA reciprocal tariffs and the fentanyl-related tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico, but also to other country-specific tariffs imposed by President Trump pursuant to IEEPA.

In the wake of the Court striking down the imposition of IEEPA-based tariffs – including the reciprocal tariffs and the fentanyl-related tariffs, importers now will be faced with determining if and how they will be able to obtain refunds for the invalid IEEPA-based duties that have been paid. Importers with entries that have not liquidated will presumably file post summary corrections with CBP on those open entries to remove the IEEPA-based duties. Importers with entries that have liquidated will need to pursue other options to obtain a refund, such as filing protests where available. We will likely need to wait to see what options CBP and the Court of International Trade come up with for processing refunds before importers will know exactly what avenues they can take to recover the duties that were collected.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 20, 2026:

U.S. Tariff Measure Status

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50%ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised11/20/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
China 10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented:3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate
Global All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented:2/6/2026

Executive Order
Global All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented:1/29/2026

Executive Order
Global Semiconductors – 25%ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented:1/14/2026

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented:1/14/2026

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented:12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action
Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25%ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented10/17/2025

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment

Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Lumber – 10%ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber

25%ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25%ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

Implemented9/29/2025

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase
Global Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
China Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global IEEPA All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented4/2/2025

Executive Order
Global Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global

Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending:Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Public Hearing Transcript
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Canada Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada Proposed:1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K.

 10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026 Proposed:1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
Global 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed:5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global 100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed:2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

