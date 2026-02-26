Trump Tariff Tracker – Supreme Court Update – February 20, 2026

Today, the Supreme Court struck down President Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 ("IEEPA") as the basis for imposing tariffs. In a 6-3 split decision in Learning Resources, Inc. v. Trump, consolidated with Trump v. V.O.S. Selections, the Supreme Court held that the language of IEEPA "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs." This affirms the judgement of the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in the V.O.S. Selections case, while vacating the judgement of the District Court for the District of Columbia in the Learning Resources case.

As noted by Justice Kavanaugh in his dissent, "[t]he Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the Government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers."

While not mentioned in the Court's opinion, this ruling striking down the use of IEEPA as the legal basis for the President to impose tariffs will also presumably apply not just to the IEEPA reciprocal tariffs and the fentanyl-related tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico, but also to other country-specific tariffs imposed by President Trump pursuant to IEEPA.

In the wake of the Court striking down the imposition of IEEPA-based tariffs – including the reciprocal tariffs and the fentanyl-related tariffs, importers now will be faced with determining if and how they will be able to obtain refunds for the invalid IEEPA-based duties that have been paid. Importers with entries that have not liquidated will presumably file post summary corrections with CBP on those open entries to remove the IEEPA-based duties. Importers with entries that have liquidated will need to pursue other options to obtain a refund, such as filing protests where available. We will likely need to wait to see what options CBP and the Court of International Trade come up with for processing refunds before importers will know exactly what avenues they can take to recover the duties that were collected.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 20, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.