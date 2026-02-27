Trump Tariff Tracker – New Tariff Update -February 23, 2026

ARTICLE
In response to the Supreme Court invalidating the use of IEEPA to impose tariffs, President Trump issued an Executive Order on February 20, ending the IEEPA based tariffs imposed by Executive Orders
United States International Law
In response to the Supreme Court invalidating the use of IEEPA to impose tariffs, President Trump issued an Executive Order on February 20, ending the IEEPA based tariffs imposed by Executive Orders.This included the reciprocal tariffs; fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico; and the tariffs directed against dealings with Brazil, Cuba, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

At the same time, President Trump issued a proclamation invoking his authority under section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose tariffs to correct the U.S.'s balance-of-payments deficit.The new tariffs were originally set at 10 percent, but are being increased to 15 percent according to President Trump.These tariffs will apply broadly to imports to the U.S., with some notable exceptions, including:

  • all goods and parts of goods that currently are or later become subject to Section 232 tariffs;
  • USMCA compliant goods of Canada and Mexico;
  • textiles and apparel goods that enter duty-free under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement; and
  • specified goods needed for the U.S. economy, including certain critical minerals, fertilizers, agricultural products, electronics, passenger vehicles, pharmaceuticals,aerospace products and informational materials and accompanied baggage.

These Section 122 tariffs are scheduled to take effect on February 24, and will last for a period of 150 days.

Also in response to the Supreme Court striking down the IEEPA-based tariffs, U.S. Trade Representative Greer announced Friday that the USTR will begin several new investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.He noted that these new Section 301 investigations will target most major U.S. trading partners and address key trade concerns, including pharmaceutical product pricing, industrial overcapacity, forced labor practices, and alleged discrimination against American technology companies and digital goods.The Trump Administration has already used Section 301 investigations to target Chinese electronics and shipping interests, and Nicaragua.

Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") has issued a notice to importers in the Cargo Systems Messaging Service that as a result of the Supreme Court Rulingit is reviewing the collection of the IEEPA tariffs and will provide additional information and technical guidance for import filers as soon as it becomes available.CBP has made no reference to a process for refunds of collected IEEPA tariffs.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task.To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 23, 2026:

U.S. Tariff Measure Status
Global

15% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974.

Imports of certain specified items excluded

Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded

Implemented:2/20/2026

Proclamation Imposing Sec. 122 Tariffs
Global Semiconductors –25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regardingimports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Implemented: 1/14/2026

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Section 232 Action
Nicaragua

Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law

January 1, 2026 -0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2027 –10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

January 1, 2028 –15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR

Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Fed Reg Notice of Action
Global

Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks –25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts

10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches

Implemented 10/17/2025

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
China

Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment –100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment

Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Lumber –10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

Implemented 9/29/2025

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation Delaying Duty Increase
Global Copper –50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel –50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Global

Aluminum –50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
China Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025Suspended 11/10/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification

USTR Fed. Reg. Notice of Proposed Suspension
Global

Automobiles –25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global

Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Brazil

Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Public Hearing Transcript
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending:Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs –10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Revised 11/20/2025

Implemented 4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture

Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil

Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India

Executive OrderEnding Tariffs
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive OrderEndingTariffs
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

>STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive OrderEndingTariffs
China 10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBPFed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate

Executive OrderEnding Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented:2/6/2026

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented: 1/29/2026

Executive Order

Executive Order Ending Tariffs
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026

Implemented 4/2/2025

Executive Order

Executive OrderEnding Tariffs
Canada Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Netherlands

Norway, Sweden

U.K.

 10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026 Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
Global 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global 100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs


This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

