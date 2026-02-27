Trump Tariff Tracker – New Tariff Update -February 23, 2026

In response to the Supreme Court invalidating the use of IEEPA to impose tariffs, President Trump issued an Executive Order on February 20, ending the IEEPA based tariffs imposed by Executive Orders

In response to the Supreme Court invalidating the use of IEEPA to impose tariffs, President Trump issued an Executive Order on February 20, ending the IEEPA based tariffs imposed by Executive Orders.This included the reciprocal tariffs; fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico; and the tariffs directed against dealings with Brazil, Cuba, Iran, Russia and Venezuela.

At the same time, President Trump issued a proclamation invoking his authority under section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose tariffs to correct the U.S.'s balance-of-payments deficit.The new tariffs were originally set at 10 percent, but are being increased to 15 percent according to President Trump.These tariffs will apply broadly to imports to the U.S., with some notable exceptions, including:

all goods and parts of goods that currently are or later become subject to Section 232 tariffs;

USMCA compliant goods of Canada and Mexico;

textiles and apparel goods that enter duty-free under the Dominican Republic-Central America Free Trade Agreement; and

specified goods needed for the U.S. economy, including certain critical minerals, fertilizers, agricultural products, electronics, passenger vehicles, pharmaceuticals,aerospace products and informational materials and accompanied baggage.

These Section 122 tariffs are scheduled to take effect on February 24, and will last for a period of 150 days.

Also in response to the Supreme Court striking down the IEEPA-based tariffs, U.S. Trade Representative Greer announced Friday that the USTR will begin several new investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.He noted that these new Section 301 investigations will target most major U.S. trading partners and address key trade concerns, including pharmaceutical product pricing, industrial overcapacity, forced labor practices, and alleged discrimination against American technology companies and digital goods.The Trump Administration has already used Section 301 investigations to target Chinese electronics and shipping interests, and Nicaragua.

Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") has issued a notice to importers in the Cargo Systems Messaging Service that as a result of the Supreme Court Rulingit is reviewing the collection of the IEEPA tariffs and will provide additional information and technical guidance for import filers as soon as it becomes available.CBP has made no reference to a process for refunds of collected IEEPA tariffs.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task.To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 23, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

