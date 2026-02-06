Trump Tariff Tracker – February 3, 2026

On January 29, President Trump signed an Executive Order declaring a national emergency with regard to Cuba and establishing a process to impose ad valorem tariffs on imports into the U.S. from countries that have been determined to sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba. Under the Executive Order the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State, will determine whether a country directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026. Upon determining that a country is selling or providing oil to Cuba, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and the USTR, shall determine whether and to what extent an additional ad valorem tariff should be imposed on goods that are products of the offending country. This information will be provided to President Trump, who will then determine whether and to what extent to impose an additional ad valorem tariff on products of the country in question.

In a Truth Social post on Thursday, January 29, President Trump said that he was decertifying Canadian-made aircraft and threatened to impose a 50 percent ad valorem tariff on imports of aircraft from Canada. Details of how these measures would be legally imposed were not provided. This post was in response to the Canadian government having not certified certain models of Gulfstream jets. Canadian aviation authorities have cited outstanding fuel icing system tests as the reason for the delay. Transport Canada has said that it is working with the U.S. FAA on the certification of the private jets.

The U.S. government continues to sign trade deals with countries largely based around the U.S's reciprocal tariffs that were imposed last year. On January 29, USTR Greer formally signed the long negotiated framework trade agreement with El Salvador.The USTR signed the framework trade agreement with Guatemala on January 30. These agreements have been touted by the Administration as promoting reciprocal trade in the Western Hemisphere and lowering trade barriers for American products. It was announced on Monday, February 2, that India and the United States finalized their trade deal that reduces tariffs onIndian imports into the U.S. from a combined rate of 50 percent to 18 percent

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 3, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.