Trump Tariff Tracker – February 3, 2026

- within International Law topic(s)
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in United States
- with readers working within the Oil & Gas industries
On January 29, President Trump signed an Executive Order declaring a national emergency with regard to Cuba and establishing a process to impose ad valorem tariffs on imports into the U.S. from countries that have been determined to sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba. Under the Executive Order the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State, will determine whether a country directly or indirectly sells or otherwise provides any oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026. Upon determining that a country is selling or providing oil to Cuba, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretaries of the Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security, and the USTR, shall determine whether and to what extent an additional ad valorem tariff should be imposed on goods that are products of the offending country. This information will be provided to President Trump, who will then determine whether and to what extent to impose an additional ad valorem tariff on products of the country in question.
In a Truth Social post on Thursday, January 29, President Trump said that he was decertifying Canadian-made aircraft and threatened to impose a 50 percent ad valorem tariff on imports of aircraft from Canada. Details of how these measures would be legally imposed were not provided. This post was in response to the Canadian government having not certified certain models of Gulfstream jets. Canadian aviation authorities have cited outstanding fuel icing system tests as the reason for the delay. Transport Canada has said that it is working with the U.S. FAA on the certification of the private jets.
The U.S. government continues to sign trade deals with countries largely based around the U.S's reciprocal tariffs that were imposed last year. On January 29, USTR Greer formally signed the long negotiated framework trade agreement with El Salvador.The USTR signed the framework trade agreement with Guatemala on January 30. These agreements have been touted by the Administration as promoting reciprocal trade in the Western Hemisphere and lowering trade barriers for American products. It was announced on Monday, February 2, that India and the United States finalized their trade deal that reduces tariffs onIndian imports into the U.S. from a combined rate of 50 percent to 18 percent
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of February 3, 2026:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented:1/29/2026
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25%ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products
|
Implemented:1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Implemented:1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Nicaragua
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
|
Implemented:12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50%ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Revised11/20/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25%ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented10/17/2025
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025
|Global
|
Lumber – 10%ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25%ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25%ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products
|
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented4/2/2025
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|China
|10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented:3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending:Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Canada
|Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada
|Proposed:1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway, Sweden
U.K.
|10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026
|Proposed:1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
|Global
|25% ad valorem duty on imports from countries found to be trading with Iran
|Proposed:1/12/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed:5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed:2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.