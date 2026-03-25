Trump Tariff Tracker – March 20, 2026

- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in United States
- with readers working within the Aerospace & Defence industries
On March 12, 2026, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) initiated Section 301 investigations into the forced labor import enforcement practices of 60 economies, including China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico, and India. The investigations aim to determine if other countries' failure to effectively enforce prohibitions on importing forced-labor goods creates unfair cost advantages, burdening U.S. commerce. They specifically scrutinize whether nations allow forced-labor goods, which would be denied entry into the U.S., to be sold in their own markets, thereby disadvantaging U.S. exports. USTR has requested consultations with the governments of these economies in connection with these investigations. USTR will hold hearings for these investigations on April 28, 2026. Interested persons may submit written comments, and/or request to appear at the hearing, along with a summary of their testimony, by April 15, 2026.
CBP continues to make progress in developing its new system, called Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE), for processing refunds of the IEEPA based tariffs. In an updated status report provided to the Court of International Trade (CIT) on March 19, 2026, Brandon Lord, Executive Director, Trade Programs Directorate, Office of Trade for CBP informed the court that CBP was 45% to 80% complete in developing the four components of the CAPE system. As detailed in its reports to the CIT, CBP’s CAPE system for processing IEEPA refunds will consist of four components:
- Claim Portal – the public-facing gateway through which importers and their customs brokers will submit IEEPA refund requests as a “CAPE Declaration.” CAPE Declarations will be validated for file integrity and to confirm the reported entries exist in CBP records.
- Mass Processing – the system will automatically remove the applicable IEEPA-tariff Harmonized Tariff Schedule numbers from each validated entry summary and rerun CBP’s standard duty calculation process to recalculate what duties would have been owed without the IEEPA-tariffs.
- Liquidation/Re-liquidation – liquidation or reliquidation of the processed entries will be scheduled, with a window of time built-in for CBP to conduct a manual review if warranted before finalization.
- Refund – at the scheduled liquidation or reliquidation date, entries will be routed into a CAPE-specific refund process within CBP’s Automated Commercial Environment. Refunds will be disbursed electronically to the designated bank account.
According to its latest report to the CIT, CBP has started testing the components of the CAPE program, with the Liquidation component being the most complete segment, at 80 percent complete, and the Mass Processing component being the least complete, at 45 percent complete.
On March 18, U.S. Trade Representative Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ebrard met to begin bilateral technical discussions in advance of the USMCA Joint Review on July 1, 2026. Each country’s technical teams were instructed to review specific options for increasing U.S. and Mexican production and manufacturing employment, while closing gaps in key North American supply chains, including through increased cooperation on economic security, rules of origin, and complementary trade actions.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 20, 2026:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|
10% ad valorem duty on imports into the U.S. pursuant to Sec. 122 of the Trade Act of 1974
Imports of certain specified items excluded
Imports of USMCA-qualifying products of Canada and Mexico excluded
|
Implemented: 2/20/2026
|Global
|Semiconductors – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of specified semiconductors and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Global
|Critical Minerals – trade negotiations directed regarding imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Implemented: 1/14/2026
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|Nicaragua
|
Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
January 1, 2026 - 0% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2027 – 10% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
January 1, 2028 – 15% ad valorem duty on all products of Nicaragua not under CAFTA-DR
|
Implemented: 12/12/2025 (effective 1/1/2026)
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented 10/17/2025
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented 10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025) Suspended 11/10/2025
|Global
|
Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented 9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
|Global
|Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products
|
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025 Suspended 11/10/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets)
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing “Stacking” of Tariff Programs
|
60 Countries (see FR Notice)
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to the Failure to Impose and Effectively Enforce a Prohibition on the Importation of Goods Produced with Forced Labor
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|
Bangladesh
Cambodia
China
EU
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Mexico
Norway
Singapore
South Korea
Switzerland
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
|Section 301: Acts, Policies, and Practices of Certain Economies Relating to Structural Excess Capacity and Production in Manufacturing Sectors
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Revised 11/20/2025
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates for China
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates on Certain Agriculture
Executive Order Modifying the Scope of Tariffs on Brazil
Executive Order Modifying Tariffs on India
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|China
|10% ad valorem duty on all products of China (reduced from original rate of 20%)
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Reducing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to be directly or indirectly purchasing, importing, or otherwise acquiring any goods or services from Iran, since February 7, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 2/6/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from a country determined to have sold/provided oil to Cuba since January 30, 2026 – discretionary variable rate ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented: 1/29/2026
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
STRUCK DOWN: 2/20/2026
Implemented 4/2/2025
Executive Order Ending Tariffs
|Canada
|Aircraft – potential 50% ad valorem duty on imports from Canada
|Proposed: 1/29/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Denmark
Finland
France
Germany
Netherlands
Norway, Sweden
U.K.
|10% ad valorem duty on imports from designated countries relating to Greenland, to be effective Feb. 1, 2026 with increase to 25% on June 1, 2026
|Proposed: 1/17/2026, announced by President Trump on Truth Social, walked back on 1/21/2026
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as “secondary tariffs” on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]