Trump Tariff Tracker – March 20, 2026

On March 12, 2026, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) initiated Section 301 investigations into the forced labor import enforcement practices...

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On March 12, 2026, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) initiated Section 301 investigations into the forced labor import enforcement practices of 60 economies, including China, the European Union, Canada, Mexico, and India. The investigations aim to determine if other countries' failure to effectively enforce prohibitions on importing forced-labor goods creates unfair cost advantages, burdening U.S. commerce. They specifically scrutinize whether nations allow forced-labor goods, which would be denied entry into the U.S., to be sold in their own markets, thereby disadvantaging U.S. exports. USTR has requested consultations with the governments of these economies in connection with these investigations. USTR will hold hearings for these investigations on April 28, 2026. Interested persons may submit written comments, and/or request to appear at the hearing, along with a summary of their testimony, by April 15, 2026.

CBP continues to make progress in developing its new system, called Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries (CAPE), for processing refunds of the IEEPA based tariffs. In an updated status report provided to the Court of International Trade (CIT) on March 19, 2026, Brandon Lord, Executive Director, Trade Programs Directorate, Office of Trade for CBP informed the court that CBP was 45% to 80% complete in developing the four components of the CAPE system. As detailed in its reports to the CIT, CBP’s CAPE system for processing IEEPA refunds will consist of four components:

Claim Portal – the public-facing gateway through which importers and their customs brokers will submit IEEPA refund requests as a “CAPE Declaration.” CAPE Declarations will be validated for file integrity and to confirm the reported entries exist in CBP records. Mass Processing – the system will automatically remove the applicable IEEPA-tariff Harmonized Tariff Schedule numbers from each validated entry summary and rerun CBP’s standard duty calculation process to recalculate what duties would have been owed without the IEEPA-tariffs. Liquidation/Re-liquidation – liquidation or reliquidation of the processed entries will be scheduled, with a window of time built-in for CBP to conduct a manual review if warranted before finalization. Refund – at the scheduled liquidation or reliquidation date, entries will be routed into a CAPE-specific refund process within CBP’s Automated Commercial Environment. Refunds will be disbursed electronically to the designated bank account.

According to its latest report to the CIT, CBP has started testing the components of the CAPE program, with the Liquidation component being the most complete segment, at 80 percent complete, and the Mass Processing component being the least complete, at 45 percent complete.

On March 18, U.S. Trade Representative Greer and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ebrard met to begin bilateral technical discussions in advance of the USMCA Joint Review on July 1, 2026. Each country’s technical teams were instructed to review specific options for increasing U.S. and Mexican production and manufacturing employment, while closing gaps in key North American supply chains, including through increased cooperation on economic security, rules of origin, and complementary trade actions.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of March 20, 2026:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.