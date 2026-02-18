Torres Trade Trump Table - February 11, 2026

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

Date Source Catergory Summary 2/9/2026 White House Joint Statement on United States – Bangladesh Agreement on Reciprocal Trade Tariffs The United States and Bangladesh issued a joint statement announcing a new Agreement on reciprocal trade aimed at strengthening their bilateral economic relationship, reducing trade barriers, and expanding market access for exporters on both sides. Under the Agreement, the U.S. will lower its reciprocal tariff on Bangladeshi originating goods to 19% and establish a mechanism to allow certain Bangladeshi textile and apparel products to enter the U.S. at rates of 0%. Bangladesh commits to provide preferential market access to a wide range of U.S. industrial and agricultural goods and to address key non-tariff barriers affecting trade and investment. The Agreement also includes commitments by Bangladesh to uphold internationally recognized labor rights, enforce environmental protections, strengthen intellectual property standards, and enhance regulatory practices. Both countries agreed to cooperate on data transfer, export controls, customs modernization, anti-corruption enforcement, and broader economic and national security alignment. 2/6/26 White House Establishing an America First Arms Transfer Strategy National Security/Export Controls The White House issued an executive order establishing an "America First Arms Transfer Strategy," recalibrating U.S. policy governing Foreign Military Sales (FMS) and Direct Commercial Sales (DCS) opportunities. The Strategy explicitly links defense export decisions to the strength, scale, and resilience of the U.S. defense industrial base. The EO directs the Departments of War, State, and Commerce to undertake coordinated implementation actions over the coming months, including developing a prioritized sales catalog of U.S. defense articles and services available for export, increasing structured engagement with U.S. industry, and identifying opportunities to leverage FMS and DCS to expand U.S. production capacity and technological leadership. The EO also calls for reforms to existing arms transfer processes, including establishing an end-use monitoring coordination group, revising third-party transfer procedures, streamlining Congressional notifications, and establishing the Promoting American Military Sales Task Force. 2/6/26 White House United States-India Joint Statement Tariffs The United States and India issued a joint statement announcing a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade as part of ongoing negotiations toward a broader U.S.–India bilateral trade agreement. Under the Interim Agreement, India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a wide range of U.S. food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains, red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits. The United States agreed to implement an 18% reciprocal tariff rate for Indian-origin imports, replacing higher previous rates, and to remove reciprocal tariffs on certain items including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts, upon successful conclusion of the interim deal. India also signaled its intention to significantly increase purchases of U.S. products, including energy, information and communication technology, and other goods, over the coming years. Both countries committed to address non-tariff barriers, negotiate rules of origin that ensure benefits accrue mainly to U.S. and Indian products, and strengthen cooperation on supply-chain resilience and economic security. 2/6/26 White House Modifying Duties to Address Threats to the United States By the Government of the Russian Federation Tariffs This Order amends previous Executive Order 14329 which established a 25% tariff on Indian imports due to India's import of Russian-origin oil products. The new EO removes the 25% additional tariff on Indian-origin imports based on India's recent commitment to stop purchasing Russian oil and establishment of a framework for defense cooperation with the U.S. The EO also requires the Secretary of Commerce, in coordination with other senior officials, to monitor whether India resumes imports of Russian oil and to recommend further action, including potentially reimposing the duty, if that occurs. 2/6/26 White House Addressing Threats to the United States By the Government of Iran Tariffs The White House issued an executive order reaffirming that Iran's actions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and economic interests. pursuant to authorities including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and the National Emergencies Act, the EO maintains and strengthens existing U.S. measures targeting the Iranian government. Most notably, it authorizes the imposition of additional tariffs on imports from foreign countries that directly or indirectly purchase goods or services from Iran. The Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State and other relevant agencies, is tasked with identifying such countries and recommending appropriate tariff measures. The EO is designed to deter third-country economic engagement with Iran and increase economic pressure on the Iranian regime. 1/29/26 White House Addressing Threats to the United States by the Government of Cuba Tariffs The White House has issued an executive order designating the current Cuban regime's actions and policies a national emergency. The order also establishes a tariff system to deal with this emergency, where an additional tariff may be placed on goods imported to the US from countries that directly or indirectly supply Cuba with oil. This order does not state any specific tariff, but it authorizes a process for implementing tariffs on a country. The Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with others, will determine whether a country is supplying Cuba with oil as defined by the order and report that information to the Secretary of State. The Secretary of State, in consultation with others, will then determine whether and how much of a tariff is imposed. After, the Secretary of State will provide the recommendation and the Secretary of Commerce will provide the findings to the president, who will make the final decision. For more information, visit here.

