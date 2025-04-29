Torres Trade Trump Table - Updated

Date Source Category Summary

1/20/25 White House America First Trade Policy Tariffs Memorandum directly addresses tariffs by proposing a global supplemental tariff or other policies, to remedy such deficits.

1/20/25 White House Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists U.S. Economic Sanctions The order declares a national emergency to combat cartels and transnational organizations, designates them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and authorizes OFAC to impose sanctions on FTOs

1/20/25 White House Protecting the American People Against Invasion Department of Justice The order directs the Attorney General to prioritize the prosecution of criminal offenses related to unauthorized entry or continued unauthorized presence of aliens in the United States.

1/21/25 White House America First Trade Policy Tariffs On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to implement an "America First" trade policy, emphasizing domestic investment, productivity, and additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

1/26/25 White House Statement from the Press Secretary Tariffs Action: The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Colombia and implemented travel and visa restrictions due to Colombia's refusal to accept deported migrants. Update: The measures were paused after Colombia agreed to resume deportation flights from the U.S.

1/27/25 White House Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness Department of Justice President Trump signed an executive order titled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," directing DOJ involvement in militaryrelated legal matters and emphasizing prosecution of offenses related to national security.

2/1/25 White House Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Imposes Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico and China Tariffs President Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, including a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products, and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

2/3/25 White House Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border White House Progress on the Situation at Our Southern Border Tariffs After discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump agreed to delay the implementation of new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for 30 days.

2/3/25 White House A Plan For Establishing A United States Sovereign Wealth Fund Economic Policy/Foreign Investment President Trump issued an executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. The fund is intended to serve as an investment tool for the country, with potential plans to acquire companies like TikTok. The establishment of the fund requires congressional approval and is expected to be completed within 12 months.

2/6/25 White House Imposing Sanctions on The International Criminal Court U.S. Economic Sanctions President Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against individuals and their families who assist the International Criminal Court (ICC). The administration accused the ICC of unjustly targeting the U.S. and its ally, Israel, particularly following the court's issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

2/10/24 White House Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security Department of Justice This executive order directs a temporary pause and review of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement, arguing that its current application harms U.S. foreign policy and economic competitiveness. The Attorney General is instructed to reassess FCPA policies to better align with presidential authority over foreign affairs and national security interests.

2/10/25 White House Strengthening American Leadership In Digital Financial Technology Economic Policy President Trump signed an executive order to bolster U.S. leadership in the cryptocurrency and digital assets sectors. The order seeks to establish regulatory clarity, promote innovation, and position the U.S. as the global leader in digital financial technology.

2/10/25 White House Adjusting Imports of Steel into The United States Tariffs President Trump announced the reinstatement of a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. This move is intended to support domestic metal industries by reducing foreign competition. Critics warn it may increase costs for U.S. manufacturers and consumers and strain relationships with key allies.

2/13/25 White House Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs Tariffs President Trump issued a memorandum outlining the U.S. policy to reduce the persistent annual trade deficit and address inequitable and unbalanced trade practices with foreign partners. He memorandum introduces the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan," which seeks to counter non-reciprocal trading arrangements by determining the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff with respect to each foreign trading partner.

2/18/25 White House Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies Department of Justice This order injected the President and the Department of Justice directly into the regulatory and interpretive processes of all federal agencies, mandating that agencies align their regulations and interpretations with the administration's policies, subject to oversight by the President and the Attorney General.

2/25/25 Federal Registrar Addressing the Threat to National Security From Imports of Copper Imports/Tariffs Order 14220 addresses national security concerns related to copper imports and directs the Secretary of Commerce to initiate an investigation into copper imports pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

3/2/25 Federal Registrar Amendment to Duties To Address the Situation at Our Southern Border Imports/Tariffs The amendment modifies Executive Order 14194 to limit duty-free de minimis treatment for certain covered articles under 19 U.S.C. 1321, making it conditional on the Secretary of Commerce confirming that systems are in place to efficiently process and collect applicable tariff revenue. It also clarifies that the order does not affect existing legal authorities or create enforceable rights.

3/3/25 Federal Registrar Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China U.S. Economic Sanctions The amendment doubles tariffs on certain Chinese goods from 10% to 20% due to the PRC's failure to take adequate steps against the illicit synthetic opioid trade. It maintains that the order does not affect existing legal authorities or create enforceable rights.

3/14/25 White House Continuing The Reduction Of The Federal Bureaucracy Department of Justice This executive order reduces the scope of the federal bureaucracy by eliminating non-statutory functions and minimizing statutory operations of several government entities, including the Minority Business Development Agency and the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. It also directs agency heads to report compliance within seven days and restricts budgetary approvals for affected entities.

3/24/25 White House Imposing Tariffs on Countries Importing Venezuelan Oil Tariffs President Trump issued an executive order intensifying economic measures against Venezuela, citing the Maduro regime's ongoing threat to U.S. national security and the infiltration of the Tren de Aragua gang into the U.S. He authorized a 25% tariff on goods from countries that import Venezuelan oil, to be enforced starting April 2, 2025, as part of broader efforts to curtail Venezuela's destabilizing activities.

3/26/25 White House Adjusting Imports Of Automobiles And Automobile Parts Into The United States Tariffs President Trump issued a proclamation directing a 25% tariff on certain imported automobiles and automobile parts starting April 3, 2025, based on findings that continued import levels affect the United States' industrial capacity and supply chain resilience. The measure establishes procedures for applying the tariff, particularly under the USMCA, and authorizes ongoing monitoring and adjustments to support domestic manufacturing capabilities.

3/31/25 White House Establishing The United States Investment Accelerator Foreign Investment This executive order establishes the United States Investment Accelerator within the Department of Commerce to streamline regulatory processes and support investments over $1 billion by assisting with permitting, resource access, and collaboration efforts. It directs federal agencies to coordinate and modernize procedures to attract and expedite both domestic and foreign investment, while remaining consistent with existing laws and national security considerations.

4/2/2025 White House Further Amendment to Duties Addressing the Synthetic Opioid Supply Chain in the People's Republic of China as Applied to Low-Value Imports Imports/Tariffs President Trump issued an Executive Order eliminating duty-free de minimis treatment for covered goods imported from China, effective May 2, 2025. Goods imported from China via means other than the "international postal network" will be subject to all applicable duties imposed on Chinese goods despite whether they qualify for the de minimis exemption under 19 U.S.C. 1321(a)(2)(C). De minimis qualifying goods sent from China via the international postal network are subject to a duty rate of either 30% of the value or $25 per item (increasing to $50 after June 1, 2025) but will be exempt from all other duties on Chinese imports.

4/2/2025 White House Regulating Imports with a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices that Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits Tariffs President Trump declared a national emergency in response to large and persistent U.S. goods trade deficits, citing nonreciprocal trade practices and foreign economic policies that have weakened domestic manufacturing and defense capabilities. To address these imbalances, the order imposes a 10% blanket tariff on most imports, with higher country-specific rates for certain trading partners, and outlines detailed implementation rules, exceptions, and modification authorities. The policy aims to restore domestic production capacity, protect national security, and incentivize trading partners to adopt more reciprocal trade arrangements.

4/8/2025 White House Amendment To Reciprocal Tariffs And Updated Duties As Applied To Low-Value Imports From The People's Republic Of China Customs/Tariffs In response to new tariffs imposed by China on U.S. goods, President Trump has ordered an increase in certain U.S. tariffs on low-value imports from China, raising specific tariffs from 34% to 84% and increasing tariffs on de minimis shipments. These changes aim to ensure the effectiveness of earlier trade measures and will be implemented through modifications to the Harmonized Tariff Schedule and related regulations.

4/9/2025 White House Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment Customs/Tariffs In response to an 84% tariff announced by China on U.S. goods, President Trump ordered a further tariff increase on imports from China from 84% to 125% and raised tariffs on de minimis imports from China. The Executive Order also temporarily paused country-specific tariffs for other trade partners until July 1, 2025. In the meantime, a 10% blanket tariff applies to covered imports from all countries- except China, Mexico, and Canada- which are subject to separate tariffs as set forth in this Executive Order and past actions.

4/11/2025 White House Clarification of Exceptions Under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025, as Amended Tariffs A Presidential Memorandum was issued clarifying the scope of exclusions for semiconductor products from reciprocal tariffs. This Memorandum provides a list of semiconductor products classified under Chapters 84 and 85 of the HTS that are excluded from reciprocal tariffs implemented under E.O. 14257, as amended. The exclusions apply as of April 5, 2025, and are in addition to product exclusions originally set forth in Annex II of E.O. 14257.

4/15/2025 White House Ensuring National Security and Economic Resilience Through Section 232 Actions on Processed Critical Minerals and Derivative Products Economic Policy/Tariffs President Trump issued an Executive Order directing the Secretary of Commerce to initiate an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 into whether imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products impair U.S. national security. The Secretary of Commerce must submit a draft interim report of investigation findings and recommended actions within 90 days of the E.O. A final report, expected to include tariff recommendations, is due 180 days after Commerce officially initiates the investigation. A notice of this investigation may be published in the Federal Register in the coming days that may also provide a period of opportunity for interested parties to submit comments to Commerce for consideration in its investigation.

4/16/2025 Federal Register Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Semiconductors and Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Economic Policy/Tariffs The U.S. Department of Commerce initiated an investigation into the national security impacts of imports of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and derivative products under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. The investigation began on April 1, 2025, and will culminate in a report (due no later than December 27, 2025) presented by Commerce to the President detailing investigation findings and Commerce's recommendations on what actions should be taken to address identified national security risks. The investigation may lead to the assessment of new tariffs on semiconductor and related imports. Interested parties, including those that may be impacted by new tariffs, may submit public comments for consideration by Commerce up to May 7, 2025, when the comment period closes.

4/16/2025 Federal Register Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Pharmaceuticals and Pharmaceutical Ingredients Economic Policy/Tariffs The U.S. Department of Commerce initiated an investigation under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 into the national security impacts of imports of pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical ingredients, including finished drug products, medical countermeasures, critical inputs such as active pharmaceutical ingredients, and key starting materials, and derivative products of those items. The investigation began on April 1, 2025, and will culminate in a report (due no later than December 27, 2025) presented by Commerce to the President detailing investigation findings and Commerce's recommendations on what actions should be taken to address identified national security risks. The investigation may lead to the assessment of new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and related products. Interested parties, including those that may be impacted by new tariffs, may submit public comments for consideration by Commerce up to May 7, 2025, when the comment period closes.

4/17/25 White House Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness Economic Policy This Executive Order directs federal agencies to revise or eliminate regulations that hinder domestic seafood production and to promote policies that support the competitiveness, sustainability, and modernization of the U.S. fishing industry. It also initiates a coordinated strategy to address illegal and unethical global fishing practices, improve seafood trade policy, and expand domestic processing and export capacity.

4/17/25 White House Unleashing American Commercial Fishing in the Pacific Economic Policy This proclamation lifts the prohibition on commercial fishing within the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument's expanded areas, allowing regulated domestic fishing while maintaining environmental protections under existing federal laws. It directs federal agencies to revise related regulations and coordinate oversight to support sustainable fishing and local economic activity without compromising the scientific and historic integrity of the monument.

4/23/25 White House Transparency Regarding Foreign Influence at American Universities Department of Justice This Executive Order directs the Department of Education to strengthen enforcement of foreign funding disclosure requirements under the Higher Education Act, aiming to increase transparency and protect national interests in higher education. It also authorizes audits, investigations, and funding consequences for noncompliance, with an emphasis on revealing the true sources and purposes of foreign financial contributions to universities.