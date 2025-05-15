Torres Trade Trump Table - Updated

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary 1/20/25 White House America First Trade Policy Tariffs Memorandum directly addresses tariffs by proposing a global supplemental tariff or other policies, to remedy such deficits. 1/20/25 White House Designating Cartels and Other Organizations as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists U.S. Economic Sanctions The order declares a national emergency to combat cartels and transnational organizations, designates them as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, and authorizes OFAC to impose sanctions on FTOs 1/20/25 White House Protecting the American People Against Invasion Department of Justice The order directs the Attorney General to prioritize the prosecution of criminal offenses related to unauthorized entry or continued unauthorized presence of aliens in the United States. 1/21/25 White House America First Trade Policy Tariffs On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued a memorandum directing federal agencies to implement an "America First" trade policy, emphasizing domestic investment, productivity, and additional tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. 1/26/25 White House Statement from the Press Secretary Tariffs Action: The U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Colombia and implemented travel and visa restrictions due to Colombia's refusal to accept deported migrants. Update: The measures were paused after Colombia agreed to resume deportation flights from the U.S. 1/27/25 White House Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness Department of Justice President Trump signed an executive order titled "Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness," directing DOJ involvement in militaryrelated legal matters and emphasizing prosecution of offenses related to national security. 2/1/25 White House Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Imposes Tariffs on Imports from Canada, Mexico and China Tariffs President Trump signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on imports from Mexico and Canada, including a 10% tariff on Canadian energy products, and a 10% tariff on imports from China. 2/3/25 White House Progress on the Situation at Our Northern Border White House Progress on the Situation at Our Southern Border Tariffs After discussions with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Trump agreed to delay the implementation of new tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for 30 days. 2/3/25 White House A Plan For Establishing A United States Sovereign Wealth Fund Economic Policy/Foreign Investment President Trump issued an executive order directing the Treasury and Commerce Departments to create a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. The fund is intended to serve as an investment tool for the country, with potential plans to acquire companies like TikTok. The establishment of the fund requires congressional approval and is expected to be completed within 12 months. 2/6/25 White House Imposing Sanctions on The International Criminal Court U.S. Economic Sanctions President Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against individuals and their families who assist the International Criminal Court (ICC). The administration accused the ICC of unjustly targeting the U.S. and its ally, Israel, particularly following the court's issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli officials for alleged war crimes in Gaza. 2/10/24 White House Pausing Foreign Corrupt Practices Act Enforcement to Further American Economic and National Security Department of Justice This executive order directs a temporary pause and review of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement, arguing that its current application harms U.S. foreign policy and economic competitiveness. The Attorney General is instructed to reassess FCPA policies to better align with presidential authority over foreign affairs and national security interests. 2/10/25 White House Strengthening American Leadership In Digital Financial Technology Economic Policy President Trump signed an executive order to bolster U.S. leadership in the cryptocurrency and digital assets sectors. The order seeks to establish regulatory clarity, promote innovation, and position the U.S. as the global leader in digital financial technology. 2/10/25 White House Adjusting Imports of Steel into The United States Tariffs President Trump announced the reinstatement of a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States. This move is intended to support domestic metal industries by reducing foreign competition. Critics warn it may increase costs for U.S. manufacturers and consumers and strain relationships with key allies. 2/13/25 White House Reciprocal Trade and Tariffs Tariffs President Trump issued a memorandum outlining the U.S. policy to reduce the persistent annual trade deficit and address inequitable and unbalanced trade practices with foreign partners. He memorandum introduces the "Fair and Reciprocal Plan," which seeks to counter non-reciprocal trading arrangements by determining the equivalent of a reciprocal tariff with respect to each foreign trading partner.

To view the full article click here

Last Updated: May 8, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.