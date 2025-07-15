Torres Trade Trump Table

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present.

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

Date Source Category Summary 7/9/25 Federal Register Publication of Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations and Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations Web General Licenses 22A, 23A, 24A, 25A, 26A, and 28A U.S. Economic Sanctions OFAC has published a list of General Licenses (GLs) regarding transactions involving Ansarallah (otherwise known as the Houthis), which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization since January 22, 2025. Several GLs are detailed and provide authorization for transactions involving the following: agriculture, medical care, technology, communication, personal and noncommercial remittances, refined petroleum, necessary airport and port operations, and third party diplomatic and consular missions. Outside of these authorizations, such transactions are prohibited by the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations and the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations. Financial transfers involving Ansarallah, or any entity in which Ansarallah owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest, remain prohibited. 7/7/25 White House Extending The Modification of the Reciprocal Tariff Rates Tariffs President Trump issued an Executive Order delaying the date country-specific tariff rates are to go into effect until August 1, The country-specific tariff rates originally announced on April 2, 2025, were previously delayed for 90 days and set to go into effect on July 9, 2025, under Executive Order 14266 ("Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Rates to Reflect Trading Partner Retaliation and Alignment"). Under this most recent Order, a 10% baseline reciprocal tariff rate will remain in place for all countries other than China until August 1, 2025, when specific rates are implemented. This Order does not impact the 10% reciprocal tariff on China which remains in effect under Executive Order 14298 until August 12, 2025, or the 20% tariff on Chinese goods implemented in response to China's synthetic opioid supply chain. In the meantime, the President is issuing letters to countries previewing what their tariff rate will become on August 1. For more information, visit the White House Fact Sheet here. 6/30/25 White House National Security Presidential Memorandum/NSPM-5 U.S. Economic Sanctions President Trump issued a Memorandum continuing restrictive policies toward Cuba that were implemented under a similar memorandum during his first administration and mostly maintained throughout the Biden Administration. The policy objectives include ending economic practices that disproportionately benefit the Cuban government at the expense of its people and supporting the economic embargo against the nation. Notably, the new Memorandum orders the Secretary of State to publish a list of entities controlled by or acting on behalf of the Cuban government with which direct and indirect financial transactions would be prohibited. The Memorandum also directs the Secretaries of Commerce, State, and Transportation to initiate a process to adjust current regulations related to transactions with Cuba within 30 days.

