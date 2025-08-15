Trump Tariff Tracker -- August 13

With the country-specific and baseline reciprocal tariff rates now in effect for most U.S. trading partners, the Trump Administration continues to discuss a trade deal with China to reduce the tariffs that could be imposed by each country on the other's imported products. Under an Executive Order signed by President Trump on August 11, the U.S. will be extending its suspension of higher retaliatory tariffs on imports of Chinese products for 90 days, until November 10. Currently, imports from China are subject to additional tariffs of 30% (a 20% tariff for fentanyl trafficking and a 10% baseline reciprocal tariff).Threatened higher retaliatory tariffs have been suspended. China's Ministry of Finance announced on August 12 that it would maintain its reduced 10% rate on U.S. imports for 90 more days as negotiations with the U.S. continue.

Even before the implementation of the country-specific tariffs last week, the tariff measures that have been imposed by the Trump Administration since January have made a significant impact on duty costs to importers and the revenue collected by the U.S. government. According to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a conservative think tank, U.S. importers paid roughly $25 billion in tariffs in July. That is more than three times higher than the average monthly tariff collections of about $7 billion, prior to the Trump Administration.

Keeping track of all of the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of August 13, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

