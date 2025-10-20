Trump Tariff Tracker – October 16

Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular:

U.S. trade relations with China are straining as the revolving door of trade threats and counter-threats between the two countries continue.Last Friday, President Trump announced that the U.S.would impose a 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting on November 1, due to new export controls on rare earth minerals that China is planning.But at the beginning of this week, President Trump walked back that threat when he wrote on Truth Social, "[d]on't worry about China, it will all be fine! Highly respected President Xi just had a bad moment."

Then later this week in a Truth Social post, President Trump took aim at agricultural trade with China criticizing China for refusing to buy U.S. soybeans; saying that "we are considering terminating business with China having to do with cooking oil, and other elements of trade, as retribution."In response to U.S. trade and tariff threats, this week China sanctioned the U.S. units of the South Korean shipping company Hanwha Ocean Co. and threatened further retaliatory measures on U.S. shipping interests.

Today, October 16, the USTR published a notice in the Federal Register imposing 100% ad valorem duties on ship-to-shore ("STS") cranes manufactured, assembled, or made using components of Chinese origin, or manufactured anywhere in the world by a company owned, controlled, or substantially influenced by a Chinese national, and additional duties of up to 100% on certain cargo handling equipment of China.Interested persons may submit written comments on these duties to the USTR until November 10, 2025.

Tomorrow, October 17, is the deadline for interested persons to submit comments on the Section 232 investigations into imports of personal protective and medical equipment, and robotics and industrial machinery.The period for submitting written comments on the USMCA to the USTR or requesting to participate in the USTR's public hearing on the USMCA remains open until November 3, 2025.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task.To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 16, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

