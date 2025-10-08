Trump Tariff Tracker – October 6

Although the U.S. federal government is shut down, the tariff news continues.

Before the shutdown, President Trump signed a Proclamation imposing the new tariffs on timber, furniture and cabinets that he had announced earlier. Effective October 14, imports of softwood timber and lumber, as set forth in the proclamation, will be subject to a 10 percent ad valorem duty rate. Imports of certain upholstered wooden products listed in the Proclamation will be subject to a 25 percent ad valorem duty rate. This rate will increase to 30 percent on January 1, 2026. Imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities listed in the Proclamation, as well as imported parts for kitchens and vanities, will be subject to a 25 percent ad valorem duty rate. This rate will increase to 50 percent on January 1, 2026. For imports of subject products from the U.K., the tariff rate will not exceed 10 percent. For imports of subject products from the European Union and Japan, the total tariff rate will not exceed 15 percent when combined with the applicable MFN tariff rate.

Products subject to this Proclamation shall not be subject to any reciprocal tariffs or tariffs imposed to address issues with Brazil and Russia. The Proclamation further notes the hierarchy for when these timber tariffs will or will not be applied in respect of other already established tariff programs, such as the automobile tariffs.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to impose "a 100% tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States." This repeats an earlier threat of tariffs on foreign produced films that the President made in May of this year. No details were given in the post as to when these tariffs might be imposed or how they would be implemented, since films can be transmitted digitally without going through U.S. customs.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 6, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

