ARTICLE
8 October 2025

Trump Tariff Tracker – October 6

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
Although the U.S. federal government is shut down, the tariff news continues.
United States International Law
Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular:
  • with Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United States

Although the U.S. federal government is shut down, the tariff news continues.

Before the shutdown, President Trump signed a Proclamation imposing the new tariffs on timber, furniture and cabinets that he had announced earlier. Effective October 14, imports of softwood timber and lumber, as set forth in the proclamation, will be subject to a 10 percent ad valorem duty rate. Imports of certain upholstered wooden products listed in the Proclamation will be subject to a 25 percent ad valorem duty rate. This rate will increase to 30 percent on January 1, 2026. Imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities listed in the Proclamation, as well as imported parts for kitchens and vanities, will be subject to a 25 percent ad valorem duty rate. This rate will increase to 50 percent on January 1, 2026. For imports of subject products from the U.K., the tariff rate will not exceed 10 percent. For imports of subject products from the European Union and Japan, the total tariff rate will not exceed 15 percent when combined with the applicable MFN tariff rate.

Products subject to this Proclamation shall not be subject to any reciprocal tariffs or tariffs imposed to address issues with Brazil and Russia. The Proclamation further notes the hierarchy for when these timber tariffs will or will not be applied in respect of other already established tariff programs, such as the automobile tariffs.

In a Truth Social post, President Trump reaffirmed his commitment to impose "a 100% tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States." This repeats an earlier threat of tariffs on foreign produced films that the President made in May of this year. No details were given in the post as to when these tariffs might be imposed or how they would be implemented, since films can be transmitted digitally without going through U.S. customs.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 6, 2025:

Country U.S. Tariff Measure Status
Global

Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber

25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products

25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities

Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan

Implemented9/29/2025 (effective 10/14/2025)

Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Global

[Canada & Mexico Exempt]

Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty

Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem

Certain goods excluded

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Revised 9/5/2025

Implemented4/2/2025

Presidential Memorandum

Executive Order Establishing Tariffs

Executive Order Revising Tariffs

CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics

Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs

Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment

Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs

Executive Order on India Tariffs

Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates

Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal

Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage

Implementing Elements of EU Framework Agreement
Global Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products

Implemented: 7/30/2025

Executive Order Initiating Investigation

DOC Request for Public Comments

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Global

Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products

CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
Global

Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions

25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.

Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.

Revised 6/4/2025

Implemented: 3/12/2025

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Commerce Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal

Commerce Notice of Inclusion of Additional Products
China Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.

Implemented: 4/17/2025

USTR Fed Reg Notice

USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing

USTR Request for Comments on Proposed Modification
Global

Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).

Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.

Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)

Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties

Proclamation with HTS Amendments

Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts

Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs

Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Global All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed

Implemented4/2/2025

Executive Order
Canada

10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash

25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Mexico 25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025;

4/2/2025 (updated)

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

Executive Order Suspending

Executive Order Update

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
China 20% ad valorem duty on all products of China

In Effect Pending Court Resolution

Implemented: 3/4/2025

Executive Order

CBP Fed Reg Notice

CIT Ruling Slip Op. 25-66

Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay

Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Global Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Brazil Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation

Pending: Section 301 Investigation

USTR Fed Reg Notice

Public Hearing Transcript
Global Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

Executive Order

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – potential tariffs on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts.

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products

Pending: Section 232 Investigation

DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
Global 100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
Global 100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia. Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
Global 200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation) Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
E.U. 25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U. Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Matthew T. West
Matthew T. West
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More