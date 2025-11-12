Trump Tariff Tracker – November 7

Following the trade agreement reached between the U.S. and China that was announced at the end of October, this week, the Trump Administration took a number of measures to implement commitments made in the agreement.

Following the trade agreement reached between the U.S. and China that was announced at the end of October, this week, the Trump Administration took a number of measures to implement commitments made in the agreement. In two Executive Orders, President Trump lowered the IEEPA-based tariffs imposed on Chinese imports. In Executive Order 14358, President Trump suspended the heightened reciprocal tariffs on imports from China until November 10, 2026, but maintained the baseline 10% reciprocal tariff through that date. In Executive Order 14357, President Trump reduced the fentanyl-related tariffs on imports from China from the current ad valorem tariff rate of 20%, down to a rate of 10%, effective November 10, 2025.

To further meet U.S. commitments under the trade agreement with China, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative ("USTR") announced that it is proposing to suspend for one year, beginning on November 10, 2025, the responsive actions taken in the Section 301 Investigation of China's Targeting of the Maritime, Logistics, and Shipbuilding Sectors for Dominance. This will include suspending the Section 301 port entry fees on Chinese-related vessels, as well as tariffs on cranes and other cargo handling equipment.

Today, the USTR announced that the public hearing regarding next year's statutorily mandated review of the USMCA that was scheduled to be held on November 17, will instead be held December 3-5, 2025 in the main hearing room of the U.S. International Trade Commission. The USTR also issued a request for input on a USMCA Labor Council meeting set for next month.

The USTR is continuing to accept written comments on its Section 301 investigation into Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices burdening U.S. commerce until November 19, 2025.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of November 7, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

