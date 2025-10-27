Trump Tariff Tracker – October 23

Matthew T. West’s articles from Baker Botts LLP are most popular:

The United States' trade relations with India may be improving. Reports this week indicate that the U.S. and India are nearing a deal to cut the U.S. tariffs on India from 50% to 15-16%. The tariffs were raised on India in August based on U.S. government claims that India was purchasing oil from Russia, which was supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. This made the tariffs on India the highest on any country in Asia. On Tuesday, at the White House, President Trump said that he and Prime Minister Modi had spoken on the phone and agreed to reduce India's purchase of Russian oil. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the call in a post on X but provided no details of the conversation.

On Friday, October 17, President Trump signed a Proclamation pursuant to Section 232 imposing tariffs on imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and parts, and buses. Imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts will face 25% tariffs. For medium- and heavy-duty trucks that qualify for preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA, the tariff will only apply to the value of the non-U.S. content in the truck. A 10% tariff will be imposed on imports of buses, including school buses, transit buses, and motor coaches. The tariffs in the Proclamation will take effect on November 1, 2025.

On October 23, the USTR published in the Federal Register a determination under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices related to abuses of labor rights, abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and dismantling of the rule of law are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce, and therefore are actionable. The USTR had begun its investigation into Nicaragua in December 2024. As a result of the determination that Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices are actionable, the USTR has proposed a range of responsive actions, including: (i) suspending some or all CAFTA-DR trade benefits to Nicaragua, and (ii) applying tariffs of up to 100% on some or all imports from Nicaragua. Interested persons may submit written comments to the USTR on the proposed actions by November 19, 2025.

The public comment periods for two other USTR matters remain open. In connection with USTR's review of the USMCA, interested persons have until November 3, 2025, to submit written comments on the USMCA and/or request to participate in the USTR's public hearing on the USMCA. In connection with the duties imposed on ship-to-shore cranes and certain cargo handling equipment of China, interested persons may submit written comments on these duties to the USTR until November 10, 2025.

Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.

Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 23, 2025:

This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.

