Trump Tariff Tracker – October 23

The United States' trade relations with India may be improving. Reports this week indicate that the U.S. and India are nearing a deal to cut the U.S. tariffs on India from 50% to 15-16%. The tariffs were raised on India in August based on U.S. government claims that India was purchasing oil from Russia, which was supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. This made the tariffs on India the highest on any country in Asia. On Tuesday, at the White House, President Trump said that he and Prime Minister Modi had spoken on the phone and agreed to reduce India's purchase of Russian oil. Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the call in a post on X but provided no details of the conversation.
On Friday, October 17, President Trump signed a Proclamation pursuant to Section 232 imposing tariffs on imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and parts, and buses. Imports of medium- and heavy-duty trucks and truck parts will face 25% tariffs. For medium- and heavy-duty trucks that qualify for preferential tariff treatment under the USMCA, the tariff will only apply to the value of the non-U.S. content in the truck. A 10% tariff will be imposed on imports of buses, including school buses, transit buses, and motor coaches. The tariffs in the Proclamation will take effect on November 1, 2025.
On October 23, the USTR published in the Federal Register a determination under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices related to abuses of labor rights, abuses of human rights and fundamental freedoms, and dismantling of the rule of law are unreasonable and burden or restrict U.S. commerce, and therefore are actionable. The USTR had begun its investigation into Nicaragua in December 2024. As a result of the determination that Nicaragua's acts, policies, and practices are actionable, the USTR has proposed a range of responsive actions, including: (i) suspending some or all CAFTA-DR trade benefits to Nicaragua, and (ii) applying tariffs of up to 100% on some or all imports from Nicaragua. Interested persons may submit written comments to the USTR on the proposed actions by November 19, 2025.
The public comment periods for two other USTR matters remain open. In connection with USTR's review of the USMCA, interested persons have until November 3, 2025, to submit written comments on the USMCA and/or request to participate in the USTR's public hearing on the USMCA. In connection with the duties imposed on ship-to-shore cranes and certain cargo handling equipment of China, interested persons may submit written comments on these duties to the USTR until November 10, 2025.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 23, 2025:
|
U.S. Tariff Measure
|
Status
|
Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented10/17/2025 (effective 11/1/2025)
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|
China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025)
|
Global
|
Lumber – 10% ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25% ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25% ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50% ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Revised 9/5/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
|
Global
|
Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products
|
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|
Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
|
Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised 6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
|
China
|
Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|
Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
|
Global
|
All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented4/2/2025
|
Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|
Mexico
|
25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|
China
|
20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|
Nicaragua
|Section 301: Nicaragua's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|
Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending: Section 301 Investigation
|
Global
|
Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending: Section 232 Investigation
|
Global
|
100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|
Proposed: 5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|
Global
|
100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia.
|
Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|
Global
|
200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|
Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|
E.U.
|
25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|
Proposed: 2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
