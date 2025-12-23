ARTICLE
23 December 2025

Never Tariffied: Sanctions, Supply Chains, And Staying Ahead Of The Curve (Podcast)

WR
Wiley Rein

Contributor

Wiley Rein logo
Wiley is a preeminent law firm wired into Washington. We advise Fortune 500 corporations, trade associations, and individuals in all industries on legal matters converging at the intersection of government, business, and technological innovation. Our attorneys and public policy advisors are respected and have nuanced insights into the mindsets of agencies, regulators, and lawmakers. We are the best-kept secret in DC for many of the most innovative and transformational companies, business groups, and nonprofit organizations. From autonomous vehicles to blockchain technologies, we combine our focused industry knowledge and unmatched understanding of Washington to anticipate challenges, craft policies, and formulate solutions for emerging innovators and industries.
Explore Firm Details
In this episode of Never Tariffied, Matt Lapin sits down with Dr. Laura Louca from BLOMSTEIN Law in Berlin to unpack the evolving landscape of economic sanctions and export controls.
United States International Law
Tatiana Sainati and Matt Lapin
Tatiana Sainati’s articles from Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • within International Law topic(s)
  • in United States
Wiley Rein are most popular:
  • within Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries

In this episode of Never Tariffied, Matt Lapin sits down with Dr. Laura Louca from BLOMSTEIN Law in Berlin to unpack the evolving landscape of economic sanctions and export controls. From the growing alignment between U.S. and EU trade policies to the ripple effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's tightening re-export rules, they explore how global supply chains are being reshaped, and what businesses can do to prepare.

Additionally, Matt and Laura discuss enforcement trends, reputational risk, commercial applications, and why preparation is the best defense. Listen to gain expert guidance on navigating enforcement trends, strengthening compliance strategies, and building contractual safeguards that protect your business.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Tatiana Sainati
Tatiana Sainati
Photo of Matt Lapin
Matt Lapin
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More