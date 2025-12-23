Never Tariffied: Sanctions, Supply Chains, And Staying Ahead Of The Curve (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Never Tariffied, Matt Lapin sits down with Dr. Laura Louca from BLOMSTEIN Law in Berlin to unpack the evolving landscape of economic sanctions and export controls. From the growing alignment between U.S. and EU trade policies to the ripple effects of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's tightening re-export rules, they explore how global supply chains are being reshaped, and what businesses can do to prepare.

Additionally, Matt and Laura discuss enforcement trends, reputational risk, commercial applications, and why preparation is the best defense. Listen to gain expert guidance on navigating enforcement trends, strengthening compliance strategies, and building contractual safeguards that protect your business.

