14 January 2026

International Trade In Chemical Markets: What To Know Now - Part Two (Podcast)

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC

Milton Koch, International Trade Advisor, and Jonathan Spadt, Shareholder and Intellectual Property Section Co-chair, explain the role of Section 337 investigations within the broader context of international trade...
United States International Law
Milton I. Koch and Jonathan H. Spadt
Milton Koch, International Trade Advisor, and Jonathan Spadt, Shareholder and Intellectual Property Section Co-chair, explain the role of Section 337 investigations within the broader context of international trade and intellectual property protection, specifically in the chemical industry in Part Two of their podcast, "International Trade in Chemical Markets: What to Know Now."

They discuss how these cases involve IP infringement—such as patents or trademarks—and provide powerful remedies, including exclusion orders, to prevent unfair imports. They also highlight the strategic advantages of utilizing Section 337, including shorter resolution times and a broad jurisdictional scope, which can benefit both foreign and domestic companies. Additionally, they emphasize the increasing importance of these legal tools in safeguarding U.S. market access and promoting global competitiveness amid shifting geopolitical and trade policies.

Listen to the podcast here.

In Part One, the team discusses China's shift toward specialty chemicals, the impact of European energy costs and regulatory hurdles, the influence of US trade policies, including tariffs and anti-dumping measures and more.

Authors
Photo of Milton I. Koch
Milton I. Koch
Photo of Jonathan H. Spadt
Jonathan H. Spadt
