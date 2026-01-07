ARTICLE
International Trade In Chemical Markets: What To Know Now - Part One (Video)

The global chemical industry is facing several changes, domestically and abroad.
Milton I. Koch and Jonathan H. Spadt
Milton Koch, International Trade Advisor, and Jonathan Spadt, Shareholder and Intellectual Property Section Co-chair, provide an overview of today's shifting chemical industry landscape and how to effectively utilize intellectual property and trade enforcement tools to maintain a competitive market.

In Part One of this discussion, they cover China's shift toward exporting specialty chemicals, the impact of European energy costs and regulatory hurdles, and the influence of US trade policies. Additionally, they cover ways to navigate these changes and legal mechanisms available to chemical producers, such as antidumping investigations.

Listen to Part One of "International Trade in Chemical Markets: What to Know Now" here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

