Navigating The U.S. "Dual-Track" Venezuela Sanctions Policy Post-Maduro

The U.S. military operation on January 3, 2026, and the subsequent extraction of Nicolás Maduro, has significantly shifted regional dynamics in the Western Hemisphere. Yet, for multinational energy corporations and their compliance counsel, the extraction of the Venezuelan leader has not signaled a return to business as usual. Instead, the landscape has fractured into a complex "dual-track" regulatory system.

While the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has introduced an unprecedented administrative framework effectively acting as a receivership over the Venezuelan energy sector, the existing U.S. sanctions architecture remains legally operative. Furthermore, enforcement has expanded to include kinetic measures, notably a maritime "oil quarantine."

This article outlines the current enforcement posture, the mechanics of the new U.S.-controlled escrow system, and the regulatory reconciliations that the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the State Department may issue to harmonize this new policy with the existing sanctions regime.

The "Oil Quarantine"

Contrary to expectations of an immediate rescission of U.S. sanctions following the extraction of Maduro, the U.S. Department of State has confirmed a policy of continuity. The existing sanctions architecture remains legally operative, serving as a backstop while the new Venezuelan administration navigates the transition.

However, the enforcement strategy has evolved beyond traditional financial blocking measures. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has articulated a policy of maritime interdiction, or an "oil quarantine," authorizing U.S. naval assets to seize vessels attempting to transport Venezuelan crude without explicit U.S. authorization.

This blockade is intended to prevent the liquidation of state assets by remaining elements of the Venezuelan regime, enforced through forfeiture actions initiated by the U.S. Department of Justice and authorized by U.S. federal courts. Consequently, the operating environment for international service providers remains restrictive, with enforcement mechanisms now including potential physical interdiction of unauthorized maritime traffic.

The DOE Administrative Receivership

While the "stick" of U.S. sanctions remains, the "carrot" of market re-entry will be managed through a novel administrative framework under the direction of the DOE. As outlined by U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright, this framework will effectively function as a de facto receivership, bypassing the Venezuelan state apparatus to manage the marketing of petroleum reserves directly.

To facilitate this, the administration intends to authorize specific technical interventions, including the export of U.S. light crude to replace Iranian condensate as a diluent and the selective rollback of supply chain sanctions to permit grid modernization.

The mechanics of revenue management have been formalized under the January 9, 2026, Executive Order, "Safeguarding Venezuelan Oil Revenue for the Good of the American and Venezuelan People." Revenue generated from authorized oil sales will not be repatriated to the Venezuelan Central Bank or Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA) accounts. Instead, the EO mandates that all proceeds be classified as "Foreign Government Deposit Funds" and held specifically in U.S. Department of the Treasury accounts, rather than commercial escrow accounts.

This distinction is legally significant: by holding the funds in a "custodial and governmental capacity," the U.S. will be extending sovereign immunity to these revenues. The EO explicitly immunizes these funds from attachment, garnishment, or other judicial processes, thereby shielding the reconstruction capital from seizure by legacy bondholders or arbitration claimants.

Consequently, payment guarantees for authorized activities will be structured through these Treasury-held mechanisms, replacing any direct credit risk of Venezuelan state-owned enterprises with a U.S. government-administered payment structure, insulated from private litigation.

Compliance Considerations

The operationalization of this DOE-led framework creates immediate friction with the preexisting regulatory landscape.

First, the Government of Venezuela and its instrumentalities remain "blocked persons" under Executive Order 13884. Moreover, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, currently serving as the interim head of state to ensure administrative continuity, remains designated as a Specially Designated National (SDN) under Executive Order 13692. Absent explicit regulatory clarification, any commercial engagement with her administration entails significant liability. OFAC will likely need to promulgate General Licenses to supersede these prohibitions. Without such relief, U.S. participation in the disposition of Venezuelan reserves remains a potential violation of U.S. sanctions.

Second, the regulatory landscape is further complicated by the designations of the Cartel de los Soles and Tren de Aragua as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) and Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs). Given the reported integration of the Cartel de los Soles within the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela and the state logistics apparatus, transactions involving local security providers, port authorities, or transport entities pose a substantial risk of implicating OFAC's "50% Rule" or violating criminal "material support" statutes. Practitioners should anticipate that OFAC may need to issue waivers authorizing payments incidental to standard port and signaling fees that are not otherwise authorized under General Licenses in order to prevent technical violations during authorized logistics operations.

Finally, proposed compensation models for infrastructure reconstruction could conflict with Executive Order 13808, which prohibits extending "new debt" to the Venezuelan government. OFAC may need to carve out specific exemptions for these construction contracts.

Preconditions for Normalization

While the DOE receivership opens a narrow door, full normalization of the Venezuelan energy sector remains contingent on rigorous benchmarks. The administration has made clear that the lifting of the maritime quarantine and broader sanctions relief depends on:

Security: The cessation of narcotics transit from Venezuela and the dismantling of transnational criminal organizations, including Tren de Aragua. Geopolitics: Venezuela's termination of relations with adversarial nations, specifically Iran and Cuba. Transparency: Internal reforms in Venezuela to ensure revenue transparency and prevent diversion.

Until these conditions are met, companies looking to re-enter Venezuela must navigate a high-risk environment where the rules of engagement are split between military enforcement and administrative receivership.

