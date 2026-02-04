United States Eases Sanctions Against Venezuela, Creates Opportunities For Companies In Activities Relating To The Oil Sector

The United States has recently taken action to expand opportunities for companies to participate in certain activities relating to the Venezuelan oil sector. Specifically, on January 29, 2026, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued General License No. 46, which authorizes companies to engage in a range of activities related to Venezuelan crude oil. As discussed below, pursuant to the General License, companies may now participate in the "lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan origin oil, including the refining of such oil" subject to specified conditions.

Background

Since 2005, the United States has imposed targeted sanctions on Venezuelan individuals and entities that have engaged in criminal, antidemocratic or corrupt actions. In November 2018, President Donald Trump issued Executive Order 13850. This executive order set forth a framework to block the assets of, and prohibit certain transactions with, any person determined by the Secretary of the Treasury to operate in designated sectors of the Venezuelan economy or to engage in corrupt transactions with the Maduro government. In January 2019, pursuant to the executive order, OFAC designated Petróleos de Venezuela S.A. (PdVSA) as operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy, and the Secretary of the Treasury determined that the company was subject to U.S. sanctions. The executive order froze all property and interests in property of PdVSA subject to U.S. jurisdiction and prohibited U.S. persons from engaging in transactions with the company. OFAC also sanctioned Venezuela's Central Bank, National Development Bank and state-owned gold company Minerven. To date, OFAC has imposed sanctions pursuant tothe executive orderon27 individuals, 95 entities and 57 vessels. Since mid-December 2025, the United States has seized several vessels transporting Venezuelan oil.

On January 6, 2026, following the extraction of former President Nicolás Maduro from Venezuela, President Trump stated that Venezuelan officials would turn over "sanctioned oil" to the United States reportedly worth some $3 billion. According to the U.S.-Venezuelaenergydeal, the United States would market and sell Venezuelan oil and deposit proceeds into "U.S.-controlled" accounts. Proceeds would be used for the benefit of the "American people and the Venezuelan people." Towards this end, OFAC issued new licenses for certain companies to engage in the trading of Venezuelan crude oil (e.g., Vitol and Trafigura).

New General License

On January 29, 2026, OFAC issued the General License. Pursuant to the General License, companies may now participate in the "lifting, exportation, reexportation, sale, resale, supply, storage, marketing, purchase, delivery, or transportation of Venezuelan origin oil, including the refining of such oil," subject to specified conditions.

The General License includes several key requirements. To begin, contracts with the Venezuelan government or state-owned PdVSA must be governed by U.S. law and require that any disputes be resolved in the United States. In addition, monetary payments to sanctioned parties must flow into U.S.-controlled accounts established to manage Venezuelan oil proceeds, currently held in Qatar but expected to be relocated to the United States. Furthermore, the terms of the General License make clear that transactions involving sanctioned vessels or entities connected to China, Russia, North Korea, Iran or Cuba remain strictly prohibited. Provided that all of the requirements can be satisfied, companies may engage in any of the activities specified in the General License and need not obtain a specific license from OFAC.

Practical Considerations for Companies

For companies in the oil trading, logistics, refining and related sectors, this General License may present opportunities to participate in the Venezuelan oil sector without the delays associated with seeking specific OFAC licenses. However, companies should carefully review the General License and take all necessary actions to ensure compliance with its requirements. Practically, this means confirming that proposed transactions are limited to the specified oil-related activities, that contractual arrangements comply with the U.S. law and dispute resolution requirements, and that counterparties and vessels are not subject to sanctions or connected to prohibited jurisdictions. Companies should also establish internal procedures for directing any payments to sanctioned parties into the appropriate U.S.-controlled accounts and for maintaining documentation sufficient to demonstrate compliance.

Beyond sanctions compliance, companies must also navigate the complex realities of operating within Venezuela or with its government. The country's legal and regulatory framework have historically been shaped by the 1976 and 2007 nationalizations, which imposed onerous requirements on foreign investment in the oil and gas sector. However, Venezuela's National Assembly has recently passed legislation that has been signed into law by acting President Delcy Rodríguez that will allow private companies, including foreign firms, more autonomy in the country's lucrative oil sector.

