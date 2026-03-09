A Macro View On Geopolitical And Economic Risk: Supervisory Priorities For 2026

Geopolitical and economic risk are increasingly shaping the regulatory and operating environment for financial institutions. Sanctions updates, export controls, trade actions, and supervisory expectations now shift in real time, often faster than traditional risk assessment cycles were designed to handle. For internal audit functions, this volatility has raised fundamental questions about how to assess risk, plan effectively, and stay ahead in a landscape that rarely stands still.

At the IIA New York Chapter's 2026 Financial Services Conference, K2 Integrity's Yelena Talmazan moderated a fireside chat with Himamauli Das on the macro forces shaping 2026 and beyond. The session addressed how geopolitical developments, sanctions regimes, trade and investment policy, financial crime risks, and digital asset regulation are converging, and what these dynamics signal for internal audit, compliance, and risk professionals.

The discussion focused not on surviving volatility, but on building frameworks that allow institutions to thrive amid constant change.

Areas of Focus for Internal Audit and Risk Leaders in 2026

The discussion underscored several strategic areas that financial institutions should actively monitor and incorporate into audit planning and enterprise risk frameworks:

Ongoing legal and policy uncertainty surrounding trade authorities and tariffs , requiring scenario planning and flexible compliance frameworks.

, requiring scenario planning and flexible compliance frameworks. Heightened scrutiny of sanctions, export controls, and security-driven investment policy , particularly where national security considerations intersect with capital flows.

, particularly where national security considerations intersect with capital flows. AML/CFT as one of the most dynamic and reform-driven regulatory domains , with evolving typologies and an evolving focus on measurable impact.

, with evolving typologies and an evolving focus on measurable impact. Growing regulatory alignment of digital assets with traditional financial risk standards , including liquidity and financial stability considerations.

, including liquidity and financial stability considerations. A continued shift toward tailored, risk-based supervision , with regulators emphasizing effectiveness and outcomes over uniform, prescriptive requirements.

, with regulators emphasizing effectiveness and outcomes over uniform, prescriptive requirements. An uncertain enforcement environment,with shifting enforcement priorities coupled with heightened enforcement across many economic security regimes and sectors.

Geopolitical Flashpoints and a Shifting Sanctions Environment

With continued tensions in Iran, Ukraine, and Venezuela, geopolitical developments are increasingly shaping sanctions policy, export controls, and investment screening. These risks are evolving at a rapid pace, as national security considerations continue to intersect with trade actions and capital flows. Organizations need to reassess exposure, counterparties, and control frameworks more frequently than in the past. Internal audit teams must therefore move beyond confirming that controls exist and evaluate whether they remain strategically aligned to rapidly evolving risk and effective identifying and managing that risk in a constantly changing regulatory and geopolitical environment.

These shifts are reshaping global capital flows, investor expectations, and oversight mechanisms. Investment screening and export controls now sit within a broader realignment in which traditional economic logic is balanced alongside strategic and geopolitical priorities.

Trade Authority, Tariffs, and Legal Uncertainty

Legal and policy uncertainty surrounding trade authorities remains a significant area of focus, especially considering the recent Supreme to reshape how tariffs and trade measures are implemented. Continued litigation, expansive use of traditional trade authorities heightened enforcement carry implications that extend across trade relationships, regulatory frameworks, and compliance expectations.

Close monitoring of these developments remains essential, particularly as shifts in policy have the potential to influence risk assessments and supervisory focus across businesses and financial institutions. For audit and compliance functions, this means scenario planning must account not only for regulatory change, but for rapid shifts in economic statecraft and the legal authorities underpinning economic security tools.

Security-Driven Investment Policy and Capital Flows

Security‑driven investment policy has become a defining feature of the current landscape, particularly in the United States. National security considerations such as supply chain resilience, critical technologies, and economic security are increasingly influencing investment decisions and regulatory scrutiny.

AML/CFT Crosscurrents and Regulatory Evolution

Financial crime risk continues to be one of the most active and complex areas of regulatory attention. AML/CFT expectations are evolving alongside broader economic and geopolitical trends, including increased emphasis on outcomes‑based supervision, emerging typologies, and the intersection of financial crime risk with new markets and technologies.

AML/CFT remains at the center of regulatory reform, requiring sustained attention as expectations, priorities, and enforcement approaches continue to develop.

Digital Assets and Financial Stability Considerations

Digital assets also feature within the broader AML and regulatory context. As crypto platforms and instruments become more integrated into the financial system, regulatory treatment increasingly incorporates approaches traditionally applied to other financial instruments, including considerations related to liquidity and financial stability.

These approaches reflect ongoing efforts to implement safeguards that maintain financial integrity without impeding technology and innovation.

Strategic Intelligence and Early Risk Detection

Strategic intelligence plays an increasingly important role in identifying emerging risks in an environment where threats evolve quickly and unpredictably. Integrating geopolitical awareness, trend analysis, and forward‑looking insights into enterprise risk management and supervisory responses supports earlier identification of potential vulnerabilities.

For internal audit and risk professionals, this underscores the importance of adaptability, horizon scanning, and continuous reassessment as core elements of modern risk oversight.

How Do Geopolitical and Economic Risks Affect Internal Audit?

Internal audit increasingly operates at the intersection of geopolitical and economic risk, regulation, and financial crime exposure. In an environment defined by rapid change and uncertainty, staying informed and adaptable has become essential. As supervisory philosophy evolves and geopolitical tools increasingly shape trade and financial regulation, institutions that integrate forward-looking intelligence into audit and risk functions will be better positioned to anticipate—rather than react to—regulatory change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.