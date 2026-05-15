Bob Brewer Sits Down With Eiyack Cacho Ayala To Discuss AI And How Students Should Embrace It (Video)

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Bob Brewer sits down with Associate Attorney, Eiyack Cacho -Ayala, to discuss AI and how university students should not fear it, but instead embrace it.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]