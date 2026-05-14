In The Room: Former Officials On National Security And Other Enforcement Issues And What It Means For Your Business

Legal risk for contractors and cross-border businesses is not driven solely by statute or regulation — it is shaped by geopolitics, Administration and congressional priorities, and enforcement discretion. The regulators and prosecutors enforcing export controls, foreign investment restrictions, False Claims Act, and sanctions laws, have new priorities, new tools, and new targets — which may change against the background of the upcoming midterms. Adding to this complexity, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has introduced a new frontier of national security concern, for which regulators are grappling with how existing frameworks apply — and where new enforcement mechanisms may be needed. Today’s enforcement environment is moving quickly, with up-to-the-minute developments affecting global trade, national security, AI governance, and cross-border operations in ways that demand close attention.
Join us for a half-day, in-person program where Arnold & Porter's national security practitioners — many of whom are former senior officials of the Department of Justice, the Intelligence Community, and the Department of State — along with our Export Control, CFIUS, Congressional Investigations and False Claims Act teams will give you their views on these priorities, tools, and targets and what it means for your organization right now.
Agenda and Speakers
The Algorithmic Arms Race: AI Exposing Hidden Vulnerabilities
Eun Young Choi | Partner
The Shifting National Security Landscape
John B. Bellinger, III | Partner
Ambassador Barbara A. Leaf | Senior International Policy Advisor
Ronald D. Lee | Senior Counsel
After the Midterms: Congressional Investigations
Rachel F. Cotton | Partner
False Claims Act Frontiers: Cybersecurity, Tariffs & Impact of Changes at DOJ
Burden H. Walker | Partner
Henry D. Almond | Partner
Tirzah S. Lollar | Partner
Christian D. Sheehan | Partner
Export Controls, Sanctions & National Security Enforcement
Eun Young Choi | Partner
John P. Barker | Partner
Soo-Mi Rhee | Partner
Nicholas L. Townsend | Partner
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