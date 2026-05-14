In The Room: Former Officials On National Security And Other Enforcement Issues And What It Means For Your Business

Legal risk for contractors and cross-border businesses is not driven solely by statute or regulation — it is shaped by geopolitics, Administration and congressional priorities, and enforcement discretion.

Arnold & Porter is a firm of more than 1,000 lawyers, providing sophisticated litigation and transactional capabilities, renowned regulatory experience and market-leading multidisciplinary practices in the life sciences and financial services industries. Our global reach, experience and deep knowledge allow us to work across geographic, cultural, technological and ideological borders.

Legal risk for contractors and cross-border businesses is not driven solely by statute or regulation — it is shaped by geopolitics, Administration and congressional priorities, and enforcement discretion. The regulators and prosecutors enforcing export controls, foreign investment restrictions, False Claims Act, and sanctions laws, have new priorities, new tools, and new targets — which may change against the background of the upcoming midterms. Adding to this complexity, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has introduced a new frontier of national security concern, for which regulators are grappling with how existing frameworks apply — and where new enforcement mechanisms may be needed. Today’s enforcement environment is moving quickly, with up-to-the-minute developments affecting global trade, national security, AI governance, and cross-border operations in ways that demand close attention.

Join us for a half-day, in-person program where Arnold & Porter's national security practitioners — many of whom are former senior officials of the Department of Justice, the Intelligence Community, and the Department of State — along with our Export Control, CFIUS, Congressional Investigations and False Claims Act teams will give you their views on these priorities, tools, and targets and what it means for your organization right now.

Agenda and Speakers

The Algorithmic Arms Race: AI Exposing Hidden Vulnerabilities

Eun Young Choi | Partner

The Shifting National Security Landscape

John B. Bellinger, III | Partner

Ambassador Barbara A. Leaf | Senior International Policy Advisor

Ronald D. Lee | Senior Counsel

After the Midterms: Congressional Investigations

Rachel F. Cotton | Partner

False Claims Act Frontiers: Cybersecurity, Tariffs & Impact of Changes at DOJ

Burden H. Walker | Partner

Henry D. Almond | Partner

Tirzah S. Lollar | Partner

Christian D. Sheehan | Partner

Export Controls, Sanctions & National Security Enforcement

Eun Young Choi | Partner

John P. Barker | Partner

Soo-Mi Rhee | Partner

Nicholas L. Townsend | Partner

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.