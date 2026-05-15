Supply Chain Market Update: Hormuz Disruption And Tariff Whiplash Drive A Cost Shock Across Modes

The Strait of Hormuz disruption is driving up fuel, freight, and feedstock costs across ocean, air, and trucking sectors, while trade policy moves in conflicting directions with court challenges to tariffs alongside new sector-specific duties. Shippers face rising pricing that outpaces demand, harder-to-forecast landed costs, and compressed decision windows for sourcing strategies in an environment of structural overcapacity.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

Article Insights

Marc Iampieri’s articles from AlixPartners are most popular: with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries AlixPartners are most popular: within Intellectual Property topic(s)

The Strait of Hormuz disruption is feeding through to fuel, freight, and feedstock costs across ocean, air, and trucking, even as carriers continue to operate against a backdrop of structural overcapacity. Trade policy is moving in two directions at once: a court challenge to the 10% Section 122 tariff sits alongside fresh sector-specific actions, including 100% duties on patented pharmaceuticals and proposed measures tied to countries supplying Iran. The result is a freight environment where pricing is rising faster than demand, landed costs are harder to forecast, and shippers are being asked to make sourcing decisions inside a narrowing window.

Key themes highlighted in this month's update include:

New AlixPartners article: How to protect margin and supply amid the Hormuz crisis

Transportation and warehousing:

Ocean spot rates moved up in early April, with Shanghai–Los Angeles up 9% to $2,910/40ft and Shanghai–New York up 7% to $3,671/40ft; Maersk has sought approval for emergency bunker surcharges, signaling that recent firmness is disruption-driven rather than demand-led

Air freight capacity through the Middle East is down roughly 30%, lifting global average spot rates to $2.86/kg, up 14% year over year, while contract durations continue to shorten as shippers hedge against volatility

Truckload capacity tightened for a fourth straight month as diesel jumped 44%, the tender rejection index climbed to 14.83, and spot rates converged with or exceeded contract rates across dry van, flatbed, and reefer

Rail volumes posted their strongest first-quarter start since 2019, with carloads up 1.7% and intermodal up 1.4% in March; the Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern merger refile has been pushed to April 30

FedEx outlined a $98B FY29 revenue target ahead of the June 1 FedEx Freight separation, while USPS layered an 8% temporary parcel surcharge onto an already rising producer price index for courier services

Warehousing is rebalancing rather than loosening: rents continue to climb toward $9.59/SF even as vacancy edges down, and the March Logistics Managers Index hit 65.7, with Transportation Prices at 89.4, the highest reading since March 2022

Tariffs and trade policy:

New April actions include 100% tariffs on patented pharmaceuticals, expanded Section 301 forced-labor probes across 60 countries, and proposed tariffs tied to countries supplying Iran

U.S. import data continue to show a multi-year shift away from China, with imports down 49% since 2018; Mexico has now overtaken China as the largest U.S. vendor base in value terms, while Vietnam and India have grown 299% and 89%, respectively

European road freight is absorbing a parallel fuel shock, with EU pre-tax diesel prices up roughly 42% month over month and several member states responding with tax cuts or price caps

Read on to see the insights in full, or download the report here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.