ARTICLE
26 December 2025

Court Of International Trade Rules On IEEPA Preliminary Injunction

TC
Thompson Coburn LLP

Contributor

Thompson Coburn LLP logo
For almost 100 years, Thompson Coburn LLP has provided the quality legal services and counsel our clients demand to achieve their most critical business goals. With more than 400 lawyers and 50 practice areas, we serve clients throughout the United States and beyond.
Explore Firm Details
In an attempt to preserve their right to recover the country-specific duties paid under IEEPA (Reciprocal tariffs, China, Canada, Mexico) in such...
Worldwide International Law
Thompson Coburn LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Thompson Coburn LLP are most popular:
  • within Energy and Natural Resources and Intellectual Property topic(s)
THOMPSON COBURN TRADE ALERT – IMPORTS
HEADLINE Court of International Trade Rules on IEEPA Preliminary Injunction
DATE December 19, 2025
AGENCY (N/A); U.S. Court of International Trade
EFFECTIVE DATES N/A
BACKGROUND In an attempt to preserve their right to recover the country-specific duties paid under IEEPA (Reciprocal tariffs, China, Canada, Mexico) in such case that the Supreme Court finds the tariffs are unlawful, a number of importers have filed actions at the Court of International Trade. Several of these cases were consolidated, with the lead case as AGS Company Automative Solutions.

Importers requested a preliminary injunction to suspend liquidation of their entries subject to IEEPA tariffs, arguing that (1) liquidation functions as "a point of no return," (2) CBP's collection of IEEPA tariffs is purely ministerial and cannot be protested, and (3) the other legal factors – whether an injunction is in the public interest and balancing the hardships between the parties – weigh in favor of plaintiffs.

The Government responded that it did not intend to oppose the refund of tariffs, and that it would honor the Court's authority to order reliquidation of entries subject to the challenged IEEPA tariffs and refund any duties.
DETAILS On December 15, 2025, the Court of International Trade ("CIT") denied importers' request for a preliminary injunction to suspend liquidation of entries subject to IEEPA tariffs, ruling that suspension of liquidation is not necessary due to the Trump Administration's position that it will not oppose refunding duties should the Supreme Court rule against the government and order a refund. The CIT emphasized the Government's multiple statements that it will not oppose or object to the CIT's authority to order reliquidation, with a refund of all duties assessed, with interest, should the Supreme Court find the tariffs were unlawfully imposed in V.O.S. Selections v. Trump. The CIT noted that the Government cannot assume a contrary position at a later date to argue refunds are not available.

The Court stressed that, while CBP doesn't have authority to rule on a protest of the liquidation of an entry with the IEEPA tariffs that are covered by the litigation, the CIT has jurisdiction over the issue and can provide remedial relief for these plaintiffs should the Supreme Court confirm the unlawfulness of the tariffs, regardless of whether the entries have been liquidated by CBP.

In short, this decision indicates that preserving one's rights is not likely to be achieved through the liquidation or protest process, and that filing a case at the CIT may be necessary to preserve an importer's rights.
BASIS International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) (50 U.S.C. § 1701 et seq.); 28 U.S.C. § 1581(i).
CITE Opinion: AGS Co. Auto. Sol. v. United States (Dec. 15, 2025).

V.O.S. Selections, Inc. v. United States, 149 F.4th 1312 (Fed. Cir. 2025), cert. granted, No. 25-250 (U.S. Sept. 9, 2025).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
Thompson Coburn LLP
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More