Court Of International Trade Rules On IEEPA Preliminary Injunction

On December 15, 2025, the Court of International Trade ("CIT") denied importers' request for a preliminary injunction to suspend liquidation of entries subject to IEEPA tariffs, ruling that suspension of liquidation is not necessary due to the Trump Administration's position that it will not oppose refunding duties should the Supreme Court rule against the government and order a refund. The CIT emphasized the Government's multiple statements that it will not oppose or object to the CIT's authority to order reliquidation, with a refund of all duties assessed, with interest, should the Supreme Court find the tariffs were unlawfully imposed in V.O.S. Selections v. Trump. The CIT noted that the Government cannot assume a contrary position at a later date to argue refunds are not available.



The Court stressed that, while CBP doesn't have authority to rule on a protest of the liquidation of an entry with the IEEPA tariffs that are covered by the litigation, the CIT has jurisdiction over the issue and can provide remedial relief for these plaintiffs should the Supreme Court confirm the unlawfulness of the tariffs, regardless of whether the entries have been liquidated by CBP.



In short, this decision indicates that preserving one's rights is not likely to be achieved through the liquidation or protest process, and that filing a case at the CIT may be necessary to preserve an importer's rights.