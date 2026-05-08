Imposing Sanctions On Those Responsible For Repression In Cuba And For Threats To United States National Security And Foreign Policy (Trump EO Tracker)

- within Wealth Management, Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
Expands upon Executive Order 14380 that established a national emergency regarding Cuba due its threat to U.S. national security by directing the Department of State and Treasury to block U.S. trade with foreign persons designated for operating in specified sectors of the Cuban economy, imposing immigration penalties and suspending entry for designated individuals associated with the Cuban government as determined by the Department of State, and directing the Treasury Department to sanction foreign financial institutions.
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