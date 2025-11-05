Trump Tariff Tracker – October 31

- within International Law topic(s)
- with Finance and Tax Executives
- in United States
- with readers working within the Healthcare industries
The hot and cold nature of the U.S.'s trade relationship with China turned hot with yesterday's announcement of a trade deal between China and the U.S. that will lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods while getting cooperation from the Chinese government on a broad array of trade concerns. In Busan, South Korea, President Trump announced he and President Xi Jinping agreed to the U.S. reducing tariffs on China in exchange for China cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming U.S. soybean purchases and allowing rare earth mineral exports. Under the announced agreement, the fentanyl related tariffs on Chinese imports will be cut to 10% (down from 20%). This reduces the overall tariff rate on Chinese imports to around 47%.
Bilateral trade agreements with other Asian trading partners abounded during President Trump's trip to Asia.The U.S. reached sweeping trade agreements with Cambodia and Malaysia. Under these agreements, tariffs on U.S. goods would the eliminated (in the case of Cambodia) or greatly reduced (in the case of Malaysia) while the U.S. will maintain a reciprocal tariff rate of 19% for imports from Cambodia and Malaysia, except for products identified in the agreements that will receive a 0% reciprocal tariff rate. The U.S. also reached frameworks for trade agreements with Thailand and Vietnam. Notably, in the trade and framework agreements, each trading partner went beyond commitments related to duty rates, and committed to measures relating to collaborating on regulatory practices, combating tariff evasion, and implementing export controls.
On October 28, the USTR published a notice in the Federal Register for the initiation of a Section 301 investigation into China's apparent failure to comply with the 2020 Economic and Trade Agreement Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the People's Republic of China (Phase One Agreement). The Section 301 Committee will be holding a public hearing on this investigation on December 16, 2025. Interested persons may submit written comments and requests to appear at the hearing by December 1, 2025.
The USTR is continuing to accept comments on three open proceedings: (i) for the USTR's review of the USMCA, interested persons have until November 3, 2025, to submit written comments on the USMCA and/or request to participate in the USTR's public hearing on the USMCA; (ii) for the investigation into ship-to-shore cranes and certain cargo handling equipment of China, the comment period is until November 10, 2025; (iii) for the investigation into Nicaragua, written comments on the proposed actions to be taken by may be submitted by November 19, 2025.
Keeping track of all the tariffs that have been promulgated or proposed during the Trump Administration continues to be a head-spinning task. To help follow the proliferation of tariffs in the Trump Administration, I have put together the following list of each of the tariff measures that have been implemented, pending, or proposed since January 20,2025.
Here is the developing landscape of U.S. tariffs as of October 31, 2025:
|U.S. Tariff Measure
|Status
|Global
|
Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks – 25%ad valorem duty on imports of medium-duty trucks, heavy-duty trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty truck parts
10% ad valorem duty on imports of buses and motor coaches
|
Implemented10/17/2025 (effective 11/1/2025)
DOC Initiation and Request for Public Comments
|China
|
Section 301: Cranes/Cargo Handling Equipment – 100% ad valorem duty on imports of STS cranes and other cargo handling equipment
|
Implemented10/16/2025 (effective 11/9/2025)
|Global
|
Lumber – 10%ad valorem duty on imports of softwood timber and lumber
25%ad valorem duty on imports of certain upholstered wooden products
25%ad valorem duty on imports of kitchen cabinets and vanities
Reduced tariffs on subject imports from U.K., the E.U., and Japan
|
Implemented9/29/2025
Executive Order Initiating Sec. 232 Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|
Global
[Canada & Mexico Exempt]
|
Reciprocal tariffs – 10% ad valorem duty
Country specific duty rates of 15% to 50%ad valorem
Certain goods excluded
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Revised9/5/2025
Implemented4/2/2025
Executive Order Establishing Tariffs
Executive Order Revising Tariffs
CBP Bulletin on Excluded Electronics
Executive Order Reducing China Tariff Rates
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
Fed. Circuit Order Granting Motion to Stay
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Executive Order Extending Effective Date of Country-Specific Tariffs
Executive Order Suspending Duty-Free de minimis Treatment
Executive Order on Brazil Tariffs
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariffs
Executive Order on India Tariffs
Executive Order Extending China Tariff Rates
Executive Order Implementing US-Japan Trade Deal
Executive Order Modifying Reciprocal Tariff Coverage
|Global
|Copper – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of semi-finished copper products and intensive copper derivative products
|
Implemented: 7/30/2025
Executive Order Initiating Investigation
DOC Request for Public Comments
|Global
|
Steel – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of steel articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
Commerce Fed Reg Notice Adding Derivative Products
CBP Guidance on Additional Steel Derivative Products
|Global
|
Aluminum – 50% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products with no exemptions or exclusions
25% ad valorem duty on imports of aluminum articles and derivative products from the United Kingdom.
Certain aerospace products from the United Kingdom exempt.
|
Revised6/4/2025
Implemented: 3/12/2025
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
Proclamation Increasing Tariff Rate
Executive Order Implementing US-UK Trade Deal
|China
|Section 301: Chinese Vessels – Port Entry Fees on Chinese owned or built vessels, and foreign-built car carriers.
|
Implemented: 4/17/2025
USTR Notice of Action/Proposed Action, Request for Comments, and Notice of Public Hearing
|Global
|
Automobiles – 25% ad valorem duty on imports of automobiles (with certain allowances for USMCA-qualifying autos) and certain automobile parts (with limited tariff offsets).
Import quota and reduced tariffs for automobiles and automobile parts from the United Kingdom.
|
Implemented 4/3/2025 (effective 5/3/2025 for automobile parts)
Proclamation on Sec. 232 Duties
Proclamation with HTS Amendments
Proclamation Establishing Tariff Offsets on Parts
Executive Order Removing "Stacking" of Tariff Programs
|Global
|All goods imported from any country that imports Venezuelan oil – discretionary 25% ad valorem duty may be imposed
|
Implemented4/2/2025
|Canada
|
10% ad valorem duty on non-USMCA-qualifying energy and potash
25% ad valorem duty on all other non-USMCA-qualifying products of Canada
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|Mexico
|25% ad valorem duty on all non-USMCA-qualifying products of Mexico
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented: 3/4/2025;
4/2/2025 (updated)
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|China
|20% ad valorem duty on all products of China
|
In Effect Pending Court Resolution
Implemented:3/4/2025
CBP Fed Reg Notice
Fed. Circuit Administrative Stay
|China
|Section 301: China's failure to comply with the 2020 Phase One Agreement
|
Pending:Section 301 Investigation
|Nicaragua
|Section 301: Nicaragua's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Labor Rights, Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, and the Rule of Law
|
Pending:Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Personal Protective and Medical Equipment – potential tariffs on imports of personal protective equipment, medical consumables, and medical equipment, including devices
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Robotics and Industrial Machinery – potential tariffs on imports of robotics and industrial machinery
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|
Wind Turbines – potential tariffs on imports of wind turbines and their parts and components
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Brazil
|
Section 301: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; Anti-Corruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation
|
Pending:Section 301 Investigation
|Global
|Unmanned Aircraft Systems – potential tariffs on imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Polysilicon – potential tariffs on imports of polysilicon and its derivatives
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Aircraft and Engines – potential tariffs on imports of commercial aircraft and jet engines, and aircraft/engine parts
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Critical Minerals – potential tariffs on imports of processed critical minerals and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Semiconductors – potential tariffs on imports of semiconductors, SME, and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|Pharmaceuticals– potential tariffs on imports of pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and derivative products
|
Pending:Section 232 Investigation
|Global
|100% tariff on movies produced outside of the United States
|Proposed:5/4/2025 and 9/29/2025, announced by President Trump on Truth Social
|Global
|100% ad valorem duty as "secondary tariffs" on countries that do business with Russia.
|Proposed: 7/14/2025, announced by President Trump
|Global
|200% ad valorem duty on imports of pharmaceuticals (currently subject to Sec. 232 investigation)
|Proposed: 7/8/2025, announced by President Trump at cabinet meeting
|E.U.
|25% ad valorem duty on all products of the E.U.
|Proposed:2/26/2025, superseded by Reciprocal Tariffs
This list will be updated weekly as new tariffs are implemented and new targets for tariffs are identified by President Trump and the administration.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.