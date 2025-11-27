Highlights From The 46th FA Mann Lecture With Professor Philippe Sands KC

This year's FA Mann lecture, titled "A World Without Law?", was delivered by Professor Philippe Sands KC on 18 November 2025

The 46th FA Mann Lecture was held on 18 November 2026. This was the latest in a series of annual lectures in honour of former Herbert Smith partner, the late Dr FA Mann QC (Hon) (1907-1991). The lectures are arranged by our firm's partners, and given under the auspices of the British Institute of International and Comparative Law (BIICL). The event took place in the splendid surrounds of the Old Hall at Lincoln's Inn with a full house of attendees from the legal community.

This year's lecture, titled "A World Without Law?", was delivered by Professor Philippe Sands KC, 11KBW, Professor of Public Understanding of Law at University College London, and Samuel and Judith Pisar Visiting Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. The Chair was taken by former President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom The Rt Hon. the Baroness Hale of Richmond DBE. In his lecture, Professor Sands discussed the role which international law plays in today's world, drawing on diverging views in media, academic, and legal commentary in light of current events.

He explained that our international legal systems continue to be strong and trusted, evidenced by the record-setting caseload of international courts, the continued signing and ratification of bilateral and multilateral treaties between states, the increased activity of international criminal justice, and the effect of international law's soft power on bilateral and multilateral relations between states. Professor Sands called for a reaffirmation of the international rules-based legal order as essential to maintaining accountability and upholding the rule of law in a rapidly changing world.

Global Co-Head of Public International Law Andrew Cannon said:

"We were honoured to welcome Professor Sands and Baroness Hale to this year's FA Mann Lecture and we extend our sincere thanks to them for such an excellent and insightful event. We are also most grateful to BIICL for their continued support of the lecture series, which remains a key fixture in London's legal calendar."

