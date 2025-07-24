Torres Trade Trump Table

Summary:

The table below presents a structured timeline of executive actions, policy directives, and trade-related decisions issued by President Trump's administration from January 2025 to the present. It focuses on critical areas such as tariffs, economic sanctions (OFAC), the priorities of the Department of Justice, customs regulations, and broader trade and economic policies.

The table captures significant policy shifts, including the imposition and threats of tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, China, and other countries; sanctions targeting individuals, international organizations, and foreign entities; and efforts to align federal agencies with an "America First" economic and diplomatic agenda. As a whole, the actions summarized below illustrate the administration's approach to trade protectionism, economic nationalism, and regulatory intervention, which has far-reaching implications for global trade relationships, U.S. businesses, and international law enforcement efforts.

TRACKER

Date Source Category Summary 7/16/25 Federal Register Notice of Request for Public Comments on Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Polysilicon and its Derivatives National Security/Economic Policy The Department of Commerce has issued a notice of request for public comments on the Section 232 investigation into the national security impacts of imports of polysilicon and derivative products. This investigation was initiated on July 1, 2025, pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962. Commerce is seeking public comments on a variety of topics related to polysilicon imports including the current and projected demand in the U.S. for these products, domestic production capacities, the role of foreign supply chains in meeting U.S. demand, the concentration of U.S. imports from a small number of polysilicon suppliers and associated risks, and the impact of predatory trade practices and foreign government subsidies on competition. Interested parties may now submit comments to BIS's Office of Strategic Industries and Economic Security for consideration until August 6, 2025. 7/16/25 Federal Register Section 232 National Security Investigation of Imports of Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Their Parts and Components National Security/Economic Policy The Department of Commerce has issued a notice of request for public comments on the Section 232 investigation into imports of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and their parts and components. This investigation was initiated on July 1, 2025, pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to determine the effects of such imports on U.S. national security. This investigation follows President Trump's June 6 Executive Order directing relevant departments to take actions to assist with the promotion of the U.S. drone industry. Commerce seeks commentary on a variety of topics related to UAS imports including the current and projected demand in the U.S., domestic production capacities for UAS, the role of foreign supply chains in meeting U.S. demand, the concentration of U.S. imports from a small number of suppliers or foreign nations and associated risks, the feasibility of increasing domestic production capacity for UAS, the impact of predatory trade practices and foreign government subsidies on trade competition, and the impact of current domestic policies on domestic UAS production. Interested parties have until August 6, 2025, to submit their comments to BIS's Office of Strategic Industries and Economic for consideration. 7/15/25 Federal Register Initiation of Section 301 Investigation: Brazil's Acts, Policies, and Practices Related to Digital Trade and Electronic Payment Services; Unfair, Preferential Tariffs; AntiCorruption Enforcement; Intellectual Property Protection; Ethanol Market Access; and Illegal Deforestation; Hearing; and Request for Public Comments Economic Policy The USTR has announced a Section 301 investigation, following President Trump's direction, of the acts, policies, and practices of Brazil in relation to digital trade and electronic payment services undermining the competitiveness of U.S. companies, preferential tariffs leading to unfair treatment of U.S. exports to Brazil, IP protections, the anti-corruption enforcement, ethanol market policies that disadvantage the U.S., and illegal deforestation impacting U.S. lumber exports. Interested parties are invited to submit comments on the topics listed above to the USTR for consideration by August 18, 2025. At the conclusion of the USTR's investigation, which includes consideration of public comments and completion of public hearing procedures, the USTR may determine that certain actions, such as the implementation of additional tariffs, must be taken to address the negative impacts of Brazil's acts, policies, and practices. 7/9/25 Federal Register Publication of Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations and Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations Web General Licenses 22A, 23A, 24A, 25A, 26A, and 28A U.S. Economic Sanctions OFAC has published a list of General Licenses (GLs) regarding transactions involving Ansarallah (otherwise known as the Houthis), which has been designated as a foreign terrorist organization since January 22, 2025. Several GLs are detailed and provide authorization for transactions involving the following: agriculture, medical care, technology, communication, personal and noncommercial remittances, refined petroleum, necessary airport and port operations, and third party diplomatic and consular missions. Outside of these authorizations, such transactions are prohibited by the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Sanctions Regulations and the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations. Financial transfers involving Ansarallah, or any entity in which Ansarallah owns, directly or indirectly, a 50% or greater interest, remain prohibited.

