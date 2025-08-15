This Week In Tariffs: July 25 (With Tina Toma And Damion Todd) (Video)

ARTICLE
15 August 2025

This Week In Tariffs: July 25 (With Tina Toma And Damion Todd)

Is the U.S.–Japan tariff deal a win for American automakers?
Worldwide International Law
Tina T. Toma

Is the U.S.–Japan tariff deal a win for American automakers?

Starting August 1, tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts will drop from 25% to 15%, following Japan's $550B investment pledge in U.S. supply chains. But U.S. automakers are raising alarms—why should Canada and Mexico face higher rates than Japan?

Dykema summer associate Damion Todd II joins me to break down what the deal means for the auto industry, including market reactions, industry pushback, and what to expect next.

