This Week In Tariffs: July 25 (With Tina Toma And Damion Todd) (Video)

Is the U.S.–Japan tariff deal a win for American
automakers?
Starting August 1, tariffs on Japanese vehicles and auto parts
will drop from 25% to 15%, following Japan's $550B investment
pledge in U.S. supply chains. But U.S. automakers are raising
alarms—why should Canada and Mexico face higher rates than
Japan?
Dykema summer associate Damion Todd II joins me to
break down what the deal means for the auto industry, including
market reactions, industry pushback, and what to expect next.
