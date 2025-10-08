BIS Publishes Next Round Of Potential Derivative Products For 232 Tariffs

New HTS codes may be added to the list of derivative products covered by the 50% steel and aluminum tariffs.

Braumiller Law Group, PLLC, is a highly respected boutique law firm based in Dallas, Texas with offices in the US and Mexico. The firm is focused on international trade compliance and proven strategies to optimize global trade business practices. The attorneys and trade advisors of Braumiller Law Group, and Braumiller Consulting Group, know exactly how to navigate the intricate maze of global trade regulations, and have a successful track record for helping clients save millions of dollars in compliance penalties.

Article Insights

Bob Brewer’s articles from Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular: within International Law topic(s)

in United States Braumiller Law Group, PLLC are most popular: within International Law, Technology and Strategy topic(s)

New HTS codes may be added to the list of derivative products covered by the 50% steel and aluminum tariffs.

Here's what you need to know and what you can do:

What's Happening : Today, BIS posted 95 new inclusion requests that companies and industry groups submitted for consideration. These requests seek to expand the scope of products covered by the 50% steel and aluminum tariffs imposed under Section 232.

: Today, BIS posted 95 new inclusion requests that companies and industry groups submitted for consideration. These requests seek to expand the scope of products covered by the 50% steel and aluminum tariffs imposed under Section 232. Why it Matters : In the first round of inclusion requests earlier this year, BIS approved over 400+ out of 467 inclusion requests for steel and aluminum derivative products. This new round of inclusion requests will likely result in more derivative products being covered by the steel and aluminum tariffs.

: In the first round of inclusion requests earlier this year, BIS approved over 400+ out of 467 inclusion requests for steel and aluminum derivative products. This new round of inclusion requests will likely result in more derivative products being covered by the steel and aluminum tariffs. What You Can Do (And How We Can Help): The posting triggers a two-week comment window, where companies can respond to the inclusion requests, advocating against certain products being covered by the tariffs.

As always, we are closely monitoring the situation and are happy to assist you in assessing your tariff exposure or drafting a formal response to the inclusion requests.

Check out our new Digital Magazine Get the inside scoop on the Braumiller Law Group & Braumiller Consulting Group "peeps." Expertise in International Trade Compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.